“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Author Sara Davidson

Sara Davidson is a former high school teacher, elite athlete, and coach. Now a registered psychotherapist, trauma survivor and resilience advocate, Sara continues to coach youth in sport on the side, while being passionately committed to supporting those that have experienced gender-based violence in her own practice, as well as in workshops across the city. Sara has used her personal journey, alongside her professional expertise to help others navigate their healing, hoping that by fostering a sense of community and resilience, it provides solace and strength to those touched by trauma. In Sara’s debut book, the new author shares not only her story of survival but also practical strategies, tools and resources that can be helpful for others. The book is anchored in her desire to help, and she is using the proceeds from the book’s sales to buy new copies for women’s shelters across Toronto. Although the raw and generous nature at which she tells her stories goes against the grain of Sara’s private demeanor, she is hopeful that people will connect to the vulnerability and honesty in her narrative, being the ultimate way to allow people to feel validated and connected, while holding onto hope.

Which ’hood are you in?

Midtown

What do you do?

I mom, I coach, I play, I am a psychotherapist in private practice and now, new author!

What are you currently working on?

Just finished publishing my first book, Any Body Can Heal: a memoir about facing down trauma

Where can we find your work?

Indigo, Amazon, Caversham Booksellers