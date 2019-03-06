“A Day in the Life” with Toronto filmmaker Jordan Canning

Jordan Canning is a director, writer, and former Olympic silver-medal winning short track speed skater* from St. John’s, Newfoundland. Though her height is average (5’4”, as reported by a 2014 study by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey), her talents as a director are QUITE ABOVE THE MEAN. Jordan has directed three feature films, my favourite being Suck It Up, which was an official selection at the Slamdance Film Festival, the winner of Best Feature Film at the Frankfurt B3 Biennale, and is now available on CRAVE! She’s also directed one-hour television dramas, music videos, live action and animated shorts, tv half hours and sketch comedies

Jordan is competitive. She’s excellent at board games and video games and puzzles. Sometimes when you beat her at cribbage, she will swipe the cards off the table, exclaiming that you only won because “you have a horseshoe shoved so far up your ass!” And while she’s doing it in a tongue in cheek way, you can’t blame her for how competitive she is. It was something instilled into her after countless early mornings in the rink, training for the Winter Games in Lake Placid.**

She’s a great cook, dancer, and impressionist. She’s never late. She’s on it. If you’re on a project with Jordan Canning, she’s already made a Google alert for an important future task that you haven’t even thought of yet. This is embarrassing, but after I’m done writing this short biography I will most likely send it to Jordan to check over for spelling/grammar. She’s good at EVERYTHING, and not in an annoying way because she’s also sweet, and friendly, and hilarious, and loving, and silly, and thoughtful. Jordan Canning is the best. 2019 is her year.

– Written by National Women’s Speed skating Coach and two-time Olympic medallist Frédéric Blackburn***

* Not true.

**Again, false. Jordan was not even alive during the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games.

***A lie. Written by Jordan’s live-in partner Adam Christie.