Homegrown Business: Tracy Francis of Pour-et

Pour-et founder Tracy Francis has managed to bring nature, poetry, and sustainability converge in a cup of tea. We dove into the essence of Pour-et’s unique story. Committed to curating only the finest wildcrafted and organic teas, Pour-et goes beyond a business venture; it’s a poetic celebration of life, health, and emotions with each sip. The founder shares her inspiration for intertwining poetry with tea blends and the deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, reflected in eco-friendly packaging.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Name – Pour-et. We curate and sell wildcrafted and organic teas and include poems that complement each blend. Pour-et Teas intertwines nature, poetry, and sustainability. We are committed to sourcing only the finest wild-crafted and organic herbs. Our teas tell stories. Beyond being a business, Pour-et is a sanctuary of sustainability. Our packaging is eco-friendly, reflecting a deep dedication to environmental preservation. We offer delightful, health-focused blends like ‘Calm blend with chamomile and Graviola, ‘Boost’ with lemongrass and ginger, and ‘Balance and Harmony’ with spearmint and calendula. It’s not just a brand; it’s a poetic celebration of life, of health, of emotions with each sip.

What made you want to do this work?

Growing up on the island of Grenada, I enjoyed the traditional act of picking leaves, drying and steeping them to make teas locally known as “bush tea” My love for these natural unprocessed teas remained even after moving to Canada… and so the tradition continued. As a passionate poet, I began sharing teas and poems at private events held in my living room. Friends were moved and inspired by the poems and enjoyed the activity as a whole. It was there I realised these traditional wild-crafted teas needed to be shared with the world along with my passion for poetry. A love for tea and a passion for poetry gave birth to this unique business.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Pour-et’s objective is to create experiences and not simply be another tea company available to consumers. With every sip, with each poem, tea lovers would embark on a therapeutic and expressive journey, indulging in a holistic experience that addresses mental well-being, stress, self-care, and even the exploration of the inner poet. We endeavour to play our part in:

● Enhancing mental health

● Relieving stress

● Encouraging general well-being and self-care

Our Focus, Calm, Balance and Arouse blends are teas curated to enhance and support these everyday challenges.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Currently, our teas are sought after by:

● Creatives

● Eco-conscious shoppers

● Mindfulness Advocates

● Professionals

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Vendor markets and word of mouth are currently our main avenues for sales. However, we are currently working on enhancing our online presence to increase traffic and drive sales on our website.

Other avenues:

● Sales at poetry events organised by the founder

● Monthly networking events

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are based out of Pickering ON. We offer delivery throughout the GTA and pick-ups can also be arranged. You can find us at a local vendor’s market at least twice a month. Address, Date and time for these markets can be found on our social media pages. We can also be contacted via email for direct orders. Contact details are on our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

One of the most popular questions we are asked is: Can children consume your teas?

Yes, our teas can be consumed by everyone including children.

1. Our teas are all-natural and caffeine-free with no flavours.

2. Tea bags are plant-based and biodegradable. Non plastic.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best Part: One of the finer moments for us is being able to share the story of how Pour-et started. Amongst a small gathering of friends over tea and poetry in the founder’s living room. It really is a joy to be able to share that with the world.

Worst: The digital aspect of the business has proven to be one of the biggest challenges for us. The task of website maintenance to social media management has been quite daunting. Nonetheless, we’ve found ways to be innovative by learning the basics of WordPress and remaining engaged on social media as much as possible. We have ways to go regarding the digital aspect of our business and therefore will soon employ the services of a professional.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession? Many people have asked if the business is French. After all; It does sound French. Pour-et is however a play on words. Pour-et (pour it) means to pour the tea while at the same time drawing refers to myself as a poet.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Laz Authentic cuisine. 48 Main Street N Markham ON L3P 1X5. A fine dining ‘woman-owned’ Caribbean restaurant. The owner Diakhia R. Lezama opened to the public in Jan 2022, after many years of cooking and catering from her home kitchen. The food is incredible and she is a big supporter of local talent and small businesses. I have had the opportunity to perform poetry and spoken word for the guests.