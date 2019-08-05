Homegrown Business: WYRTH modern houseware store

Siblings Joey and Rachel Benitah found a hole in the market for good quality modern housewares that were both affordable and aesthetically pleasing. Coming from a family of retailers, they decided to take it upon themselves to fill that void by opening their new store WYRTH. Located at 98 Orfus Rd in North York, the store has a great selection of items for the kitchen as well as decorative pieces for the rest of your home. We interviewed the pair to find out more about their new digs.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called WYRTH, and it is a modern houseware store that carries aesthetically pleasing, quality goods, at an accessible price point. In our newly opened brick and mortar store, we also offer cereal infused ice cream and coffee at our WYRTH Sweets bar.

What made you want to do this work?

We were both inspired to open WYRTH from our own experiences stocking our apartments for the first time. We found it difficult to find stores that offered the modern products we were looking for at prices within our budget.

After speaking with many friends and family, we found that was a common struggle and we saw that there was a need in the market for something like WYRTH. We realized we could fill the gap in the market, which is what led us to open WYRTH.

What problem does this solve?

We are aiming to solve the problem of a lack of affordable, quality, and nice-looking home goods and kitchenware options. We wanted to create a store that was fun to shop at, but that would also leave customers feeling proud to say they bought their cheeseboard or new vase at WYRTH- whereas from other more affordable options, it can sometimes feel embarrassing to share where you got your items from.

Stocking your home with what you need doesn’t need to be a sacrifice, we believe you can have an item of good quality, that is also accessibly priced and is nice to look at.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We welcome anyone who is looking for something new for their home or kitchen. That said- we do feel we are a great destination for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on house ware, but that doesn’t want to sacrifice design in the process. We also love working with interior designers, prop stylists, and home stagers in the real estate market.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Our brick and mortar store located at 98 Orfus Rd, in the Castlefield Design District. We have plans to launch an e-commerce platform as well before the holiday season.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

They could ask how we are different from other house ware stores in the city, to which we would say that we provide modern, affordable, aesthetically pleasing home goods, and provide an experiential, memorable shopping experience. We aim to add that extra element of hospitality for our customers through the offering of our WYRTH sweets bar.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best- Seeing customers excited about their products and how they use them in their own home!

Worst- We would say, trying not to eat ice cream all day long is the hardest part.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

We both love Coveted Market. They are an online store based in Toronto and they sell all-natural skin care and beauty products. We are big fans, and it’s where we both buy a majority of our bath and beauty products.

For more information on WYRTH, please visit their website.