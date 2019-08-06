Top Family Friendly Events happening in Toronto this August

We’ve reached the lazy days of summer when the air is a little fresher in the early mornings and the days are warm. Kids are still sleeping in and we’re looking to fill some holes left in our weeks. Here are a few ideas to round off your summer in Toronto this August with your family …

Party 4 Paws at Trinity Bellwood Park: August 3. Meet animal rescue heroes and adorable adoptable pets from various rescue missions including Pugalug Pug Rescue, Moosonee Puppy Rescue, Canine Rescue Mission, Save our Scruff, Toronto Cat Rescue, Great Canadian Hamster Rescue and more. Other activities include face painting, photo booths, and local pet businesses. Admission is free.

Into The Clouds Public Art Installation: Brookfield Place. The adorable smiley white clouds are hanging from the cathedral ceilings inside Brookfield Place. Little Cloud and friends, created by LA-based creative team FriendsWithYou, are here to spread joy but only until August 29th.

Taste of the Danforth: August 9 ot 11. One of the city’s longest running arts, culture and food festivals. Visit GreekTown and eat all the souvlaki and baklava you can along with many other delicious treats. Live performances take place throughout the weekend.

Paint in the Park Family Edition at Ontario Place: August various dates. Create a beautiful painting of the Toronto Skyline while enjoying park surroundings. Art instructors help guide you the brush strokes and all materials are provided. Plus you get to take your masterpiece home with you. (Use Promocode: OntarioPlace for special pricing). Painting takes place at the Vista Eatery.

Water Lantern Festival: August 10. Port Credit Memorial Park (Mississauga). Celebrate life at this breathtaking sunset event where thousands of lanterns are released into the waterways carrying hopes, dreams, happiness, love, peace and good wishes from family and friends. Design your own lanterns and be ready to launch them as the sun sets. Tickets range from $33.99 to $50 per person. Note: lanterns will be collected and beach clean up will be arranged by the organizers.

Pan American Food & Music Festival: August 17 & 18. Yonge and Dundas Square. 41 countries will be represented in this celebration. Over 20 chefs, 40 performances, and 600 artists on stage will bring a taste of the Pan Americas.

Genee International Dance Competition: Exciting event for aspiring dancers! The public is invited to attend elements of one of the world’s most prestigious dance events. Semi-finals on August 26-27, and the final on August 29 which includes a special excerpt from The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude, performed by selected artists from the National Ballet of Canada. Dancers from around the world enter the competition to partake in five days of coaching to perfect three solos. The candidates compete for medals in two days of competitions.

Canadian National Exhibition (CNE): August 16 to September 2. Toronto’s annual end of summer break event. The CNE offers a wide variety of entertainment and events including Bandshell concerts, celebrity chef demonstrations, aerial acrobatics and ice skating show, a dog show, a working farm, parades, and a three-day Air Show, all of which are FREE with admission to the CNE. Midway rides and games, wacky fair food as well as international food and shopping are also popular highlights of this major Toronto event. Over the course of its 18-day run, the CNE attracts more than 1.5 million people each year.

Toronto Chinatown Festival: August 17 & 18. This year, the theme is “12 Chinese Zodiacs”. A few highlights of the 2019 Toronto Chinatown Festival will be various cultural performances on two stages with about 80 vendors to showcase Asian culture and communal diversity in Canada while improving local tourism and economy. There will be also interactive activities for visitors to learn more about Toronto Chinatown and Chinese culture, such as a Free Chinatown Walking Tour with Professor Leo Chan to explore the history of Chinatown.

Japan Festival Canada: 300 City Centre Dr. Mississauga. August 24 & 25. Enjoy traditional and modern Japanese foods and entertainment. A great introduction to Japanese Culture for the whole family. Guests artists include Sebastian Matsuda who’s known for his mission in spreading the Harajuku culture globally. His “Time After Time Capsule” participatory art project has him visiting 10 cities around the world in 2020.

Fan Expo Canada: August 22 to 25. Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Celebrate the country’s largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention at this year’s Fan Expo. Meet your favourite celebrity guests. This year includes the cast of Saved by the Bell (Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley), The Goonies (Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan), and Blade Runner (Sean Young, Rutger Hauer, Edward James Olmos). Also expected to attend are John Travolta, Pamela Anderson, Jeff Goldblum, Rainn Wilson, and Jason Momoa! There will also be a 10,000 sq. ft. Family Zone dedicated to even the youngest fans. Quidditch match anyone?