Recipe for Souffle Pancake Sundaes by CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is an annual end of summer tradition for many. The food itself is one of the biggest draws as vendors always try to bring the zaniest carnival foods to grab our attention. This year ranges from cheeseburger soft serve ice cream to a crispy blueberry chicken wedged between two glazed donuts to Barbie pink Mac n’ Cheese with caviar! There’s actually tons of Barbie inspired food, anyone surprised?

Inspired by one of the more delicious food vendors, FUWA FUWA Pancakes, you might want to try this recipe for Souffle Pancake Sundaes at home! If you’ve ever had the Japanese style pancakes you know why we are all raving. The fluffiness raises the bar on pancakes and we are definitely “EX”cited to make these at home!

BTW, the CNE is now on until September 4! Remember to bring your antacid pills! Take a quick look at all the wacky foods offered this year: www.theex.com

If you can’t make it out the the CNE this year…or want to keep living those end of summer dreams, try making this Dairy Farmers of Canada recreated recipe.

Souffle Pancake Sundaes

Serves 2 plates with 3 pancakes each

Ingredients :

4 egg whites

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

3 egg yolks

1/4 cup local Ontario whole milk

6 tbsp cake flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1-2 tbsp local Ontario unsalted butter

4 scoops local Ontario vanilla ice cream

Sprinkles

Chocolate sauce

Other toppings of choice: cookies, pretzels, fruit.

Directions :

1. In a clean dry bowl, whip the egg whites using hand or stand mixer.

2. Gradually add the sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Fold in the lemon juice. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, milk and yolks.

4. Gently fold the meringue into the batter until a smooth mixture forms.

5. Heat a griddle or non-stick pan to medium low. Grease the surface with a small amount of butter.

6. Place the mixture into a piping bag. Pipe 3/4 cup portions directly onto the surface of the pan. Let cook for 4 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side for about 3 more minutes or until cooked through. Repeat with remaining batter.

7. Stack 3 pancakes then top with ice cream, cookies, sprinkles, and toppings of choice.