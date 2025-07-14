SOCAN Foundation is a national organization based in Toronto that fosters musical creativity and promotes a better understanding of the role of music creators in society. We spoke with Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, Executive Director of the SOCAN Foundation, to learn how the organization is empowering emerging music creators and advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion in the music industry.

What is your business/foundation called and what does it do?

Founded in 1992, SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering musical creativity and promoting a better understanding of the role of music creators in today’s society. The organization is a part of the SOCAN Group of companies, and guided by a Board of Directors, which consists of composers, songwriters, and music publishers, and reflects concert music and popular music genres, as well as the geographic and linguistic regions of Canada. To learn more, visit SOCAN Foundation and SOCAN.

What made you want to do this work?

The opportunity to serve the music ecosystem in a meaningful way.

What problem do you want to solve with the business/foundation?

We aim to empower music creators, especially those that are emerging. Some highlights include initiatives like the Her Music Awards, Indigenous Song Camp, Equity X mentorship program, and Black Canadian Music Awards, which aim to foster a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment for the music community. By developing projects that amplify underrepresented voices, remove barriers to access, and promote inclusive practices, SOCAN Foundation contributes to a music industry where everyone, regardless of their background, identity, or journey, can thrive. In 2024, we launched a New National Program in 2024: Reverie: The Indigenous Music Residency, presented by CBC. This program brought together six Indigenous artists for a transformative 4-week residency in Toronto. Participants created original songs with top producers, attended educational sessions, and immersed themselves in Toronto culture. It concluded with a showcase at Massey Hall during the T’karonto Festival.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

The next generation of music creators and publishers across Canada.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are a national organization, so the impact of our programming impacts music creators and the ecosystem from coast to coast.

What is the best part about what you do?

SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to empowering the next generation of music creators and publishers. In 2024, SOCAN Foundation grants contributed to exposing more than 3 million people to Canadian music and to creating 839 new works grants went to 532 music creators and publishers, 108 organizations, and 64 award prizes, celebrating a variety of genres went to music creators across Canada. The biggest challenge is there is more demand and need for support than there are resources, which means many talented artists and projects aren’t able to receive funding or access to programming.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business/foundation that you love?

The Remix Project and Honey Jam.