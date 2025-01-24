Five Minutes With: Toronto Guitarist Rod Rodrigues

Rod Rodrigues is a Brazilian-Canadian guitarist, music teacher, and songwriter with a remarkable music career. Over the years, he has played in bands of various styles, ranging from pop rock to progressive metal.

Rod has studied with renowned musicians like Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth) and Greg Howe (Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson), and has degrees from IG&T and Claretiano University. Since 1997, he has been teaching music in Brazil, Canada, and Europe, sharing his expertise with students worldwide.

As a solo artist, Rod released his first EP, The First Step: Introduction, in 2010 which gained recognition in several music publications like Guitar Player, Cover Guitarra, and Guitarload. In 2019, he released the single T.A.G, followed by the concept EP Tales of a Changing Life Part 1 in 2022, featuring Marco Sfogli (James LaBrie, Premiata Forneria Marconi) in “Woodbine Sunset” Rod’s work on Tales of a Changing Life Part 1 earned him recognition as one of the Top 20 Guitar Players of 2022, as voted by the readers of Brazil’s Roadie Crew magazine.

In October 2024, Rod released his latest album, Tales of a Changing Life Part 2, featuring guest guitarists Angel Vivaldi, Roy Ziv, and Hugo Mariutti (Shaman, Andre Matos), along with drummer John Macaluso (Yngwie Malmsteen, ARK, TNT, Symphony X).

Name:

Rod Rodrigues

Genre:

Progressive Rock

Founded:

Working full-time as a musician and music teacher since 1997, as a solo artist, since 2005

# of Albums:

2 EPs, 1 full album as solo artist and a few singles.

Latest Album:

Tales Of A Changing Life Part 2

Latest Single:

Mom’s Lullaby

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Yngwie Malmsteen

Favourite musician now:

Greg Howe

Guilty pleasure song:

Frozen by Madonna. I’m not guilty at all actually, I’m very eclectic, I listen to almost any kind of music.

Live show ritual:

30-minute warm-up before going on the stage

Favourite local musician:

Alex Lifeson

EP or LP?

LP to listen to, EP to make.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’ve been promoting my new album “Tales Of A Changing Life Part 2” that came out a couple of months ago. I’m having a few shows and guitar clinics coming very soon.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Youtube | Guitar Academy | Instagram | Facebook

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Old Spaghetti Factory

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street East with Woodbine Ave. It’s my neighbourhood. I love the beaches.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Woodbine Park. I have even a song I wrote inspired by a sunset I saw there once. The song is called “Woodbine Sunset”, it’s on my previous album “Tales Of A Changing Life Part”

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

History

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Cosmo Music