OMIWOL Korean BBQ is where innovation meets tradition

Korean BBQ has always been an enjoyable communal meal but it was always heavy in meat offerings and focused on volume –at least that is what we had experienced in the past. However, OMIWOL has entered Toronto’s food scene and is offering a new approach to Korean BBQ. Starting with using only high-quality cuts of beef and pork and the ageing preparation before it gets to the diner’s grill.

Here at OMIWOL, the premium select cuts of meat go through a three-stage advanced aging preparation. The techniques include Dry Aging, Wet Aging, and Ice Aging all done in-house.

Dry Aging: helps to intensify the natural flavours of the fresh cut meats

Wet Aging: enhances the tender and juiciness

Ice Aging: allows the meat to tenderize itself

The results? Flavours are elevated and textures are tender to the chew. There’s no need to drench the meat into marinades and sauces. Here, diners will taste the difference and the pureness of both the beef and pork. This innovative way of preparing the meat here challenges the perception of this popular dining experience and even recognizes the nuances between the cuts of meats from flavourful to delicate. Perhaps diners will even have a newfound appreciation for the art of Korean BBQ.

What’s also important here is their philosophy to deliver a harmonious experience through FIVE TASTES and FIVE ELEMENTS. Diners will explore the balance of the five key flavours; sweetness, saltiness, sourness, bitterness, and spiciness. And following traditions in Korean culture the experience is also inspired by the five elements — earth, water, fire, wood and metal.

The name of the restaurant was inspired by their own philosophy. “OMI” means five and “WOL” means moon and symbolizes the full circle art of ageing.

Diners can select meats a la carte or order one of the recommended set menus. On our date night, we opted for the Winter Feast ($105). This consisted of Pork Belly, Pork Collar, Beef Flatiron, and Beef Picanha. The selection also includes a choice of Yukhoe (Beef Tartare) or Raw Marinated Crab or Shrimp. We opted for the Marinated Crab and the spicy version. A generous appetizer-sized serving arrives complete with disposable gloves presuming it will keep the spices from covering your fingers.

Also included with our Winter Feast was a refreshing and delicious marinated Green Onion Salad (a balance of flavours that softened the green onions), Pork Kimchi Jjigae (tofu stew), warm Corn & Cheese, and Kimchi Fried Rice topped with a sunny side up egg. Seasonal small dishes again, all made in-house, accompanied the meal that included marinaded radish, lotus root, and pickled cucumbers. Jangajji Marinated Perilla leaves are also offered. It was recommended to try the grilled meat wrapped with the leaf for another exciting way to enjoy the experience. We discovered the fresh Perilla leaves were grown in-house and hand-selected by the chefs personally to ensure they are at optimum freshness and sustainable practices. Fresh leafy lettuce also came to the table to make personalized wraps. It was fun to explore the variations with the various side dishes combined in the wrap with, or without, the grilled meats.

As mentioned there are no dipping sauces like popular soy sauce or even sesame oil. But three enhancements, one that took six months to perfect, are provided that offer that umami elevation of flavours that surprises. And you’ll only need a touch to taste how it complements the grilled meats.

Whether you’ve experienced Korean BBQ in the past or not, you will be offered guidance on how to grill the meat here. We immediately noticed the cuts of meat were thicker than what we had in other K-BBQ restaurants. So, expect the staff to give a quick grilling lesson before you get started. They will actually keep an eye out especially if it’s your first time. You won’t want to overcook the meat but it’s not intimidating. Cooking tongs are used when grilling and food shears are offered for a means to cut portions for serving.

As for alcohol, the restaurant has a selection of wines that pair well with the BBQ experience. Two house wines are recommended by the glass (or bottle) but there are more options. All good. Korean Soju (rice based alcohol) is a very popular choice as well including popular brands (Hallasan, Chamisul, Jinro, and Makgeolli). They also offer flavoured Soju (peach, watermelon, lychee, mandarin orange, grapefruit, grape, pineapple and yoghurt).

A nice finish is a simple offering of the popular Melona — a refreshing Korean ice cream bar. I opted for the OG Melon flavour while hubby chose Ube. You won’t need anything more after this interactive and richly satisfying meal.

OMIWOL is located at 153 Yorkland Blvd and is open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm for Korean BBQ. Reservations are recommended. You may even want to brush up on your “APT” dance moves just in case you hear the song come on. Yes, K-pop videos play in the background. Hey, you know dining at a Korean restaurant is always fun, right?

Website: www.omiwol.ca