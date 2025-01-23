Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Gee Gethiga

Meet Gee Gethiga, a comedic whirlwind from Scarborough known for blending wild observations with raw crowdwork to create a truly organic and high-energy experience. Picture the sass and resilience of a single mother, and you’ll catch a glimpse of Gee’s stage persona. Join Gee for an unforgettable comedy experience that is equal parts tornado and triumph, woven together with energy, wit, and a heartfelt passion for the art of laughter.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style could be described as a tornado of wild observations and raw crowd work seamlessly woven together to create a uniquely organic experience. I’ve also been described as a high-energy energy sassy single mother from Scarborough.

Who are some of your influences?

Comedically my GOAT is Dave Chappelle, Dave’s idol Richard Pryor is also one of my heroes. Eddie Murphy was a force that really impacted my love for comedy. I love Don Rickles and Rodney Dangerfield. Canadian wise I grew up on Jim Carey movies, John Candy, Phil Hartman, Norm McDonald and Kenny Robinson. I loved that Canada had a rich history of comedy and it didn’t feel that far away. Creatively I get a lot of inspiration from Kanye West, on stage I want to convey confidence and no fear!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Definitely Dave Chappelle, his stand-up was a must-see TV for me, whenever a special dropped it felt like a big music release. Then he created Chappelle Show and blended hip hop with Comedy which was my dream!

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Still Dave Chappelle, but some of my favourite comedians right now are my peers whom I work with regularly. We have so much talent here in Canada people like Kerby Darius, Anil Bendhakavi, Mo Sitta, James Cummings, Hannah Veldhoen, Tamara Shevon all Toronto-based killers, I could go on for days!

What is your pre-show ritual?

I always wear Puma socks one gray and one black. I wore white socks once and it didn’t go well. I try and get silly before my sets, this helps me get out of my head and remember to be grateful. I get to make people laugh for a living which is an honor for me. I remind myself that this is what I prayed for and It’s a huge blessing.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I’m a regular at The Corner Comedy Club, it’s a small comedy club in downtown Toronto that feels like home. I’m very interactive with my crowds and the way it’s set up is very conducive for crowd work.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

All my jokes are all my babies but a joke people have really resonated with is my online dating stuff. I have a joke about being on Tinder for so long that I’ve seen people’s lives progress on there, I’ve seen girls go from student to employee to supervisor all on Tinder. At this point, I’m just swiping right to say congrats Maddie! I love it because people love it, nothing in this world makes me happier than making people laugh.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

For me it’s always live, there’s something about being in the room when someone catches fire. To this day I still get excited seeing a new comic go up for the first time and get their first laugh.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto is a place where everyone is a therapist these days, everyone is throwing around words like boundaries, trauma and triggers. It’s getting so bad that today on the subway a girl was screaming the word boundaries over and over at me. I was like Ok lady, I’ll get off your lap!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yeah, I have a Monthly show called Toronto Mandem Comedy Jam where I blend some of the best comics in Canada with Hip Hop/ R&B vibes, it’s been selling out and the feedback has been great! I’m also always on tour and my album will be out in the new year!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Anil Bandhakavi is a comic I really enjoy, he’s a well-travelled comedian who grew up in India, Trinidad and The US which informs his very unique perspective on the world.