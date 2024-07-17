“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Author Emily Weedon

Emily Weedon took the long road to publishing. A lifelong film professional, Emily also worked in theatre, and live music. She worked at The Tarragon Theatre and did stints at the Fringe Festival, including her first theatre work “The Glass Ashtray”. In 1998 she worked on the film The Bride of Chucky in three different roles.

Over 10 years, Emily produced 3 CDs as Emily Weedon and Delta. She spent many a night lighting up the stages across the city and at the Cameron House, that live music mecca on Queen St West.

Emily worked for years in the Art Department doing graphics and Art direction, but was always writing. She landed an agent in 2009 and worked tirelessly to pitch TV series and feature films. She’s sold features 15 Kinds of Casual Sex and Snow Hound. She was elated to make it to broadcast TV with her work on the animated series Red Ketchup. In 2023 she was awarded the prestigious Canadian Screen Academy award for co-writing Chateau Laurier.

Autokrator, Emily’s debut novel is a dystopian fiction which tracks two very different women who manage to topple a society in pursuit of their loves and lives.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live with my daughter in Leaside. I attended High School at Leaside HS, and my daughter is enrolled nearby at Northern.

What do you do?

I am a writer, a screenwriter and a film professional. Most days I split my time between pitching, working on adaptations and feature film scripts, and on prose fiction projects. When I’m not writing, I love cooking and try to make it to the gym three days a week, to keep on top of the many challenges posed by living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on the second novel of a three-part thriller series about women, evolution and the possibility that Earth hosts another species. I’m also working on a new novel about sibling rivalry and toxic family dynamics against the backdrop of envy and jealousy fueled by the media.

Where can we find your work?

Autokrator is available at stores across Canada or online.