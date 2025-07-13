Recipe for Ricotta Sage Cannelloni from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

July 13, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) shared with us this Ricotta Sage Cannelloni, a satisfying baked pasta dish perfect for gatherings or cozy dinners. Roasted zucchini, Canadian ricotta, and fragrant sage fill tender cannelloni shells, all baked in a rich parmesan béchamel and topped with crispy sage leaves.

Ricotta Sage Cannelloni

Serves 8

Ingredients:

For Base

  • 21 shells (250 g) ready to bake cannelloni pasta

For Filling

  • 2 cups (830 g) zucchini, shredded & roasted
  • 1/2 tsp (3 g) salt, divided
  • 2 cups (500 mL) Canadian ricotta cheese
  • 1⁄4 cup (7 g) sage, chopped
  • 1 large egg

For Sauce

  • 1/4 cup (60 mL) Canadian unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooking onion, diced small
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup (32 g) all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups (1L) Canadian 2% milk
  • 2/3 cup (60 g) Canadian parmesan cheese, grated and divided

For Garnish

  • 21 crispy sage leaves
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grate the zucchini and squeeze out any excess moisture. Toss grated zucchini with half of the salt and spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Set aside.

For Filling

  1. In a medium bowl, combine all the filling ingredients and the roasted zucchini and stir until well incorporated. Set aside.

For Sauce

  1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and garlic, and sauté until translucent. Sprinkle flour into the saucepan, stir, and cook for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and slowly whisk in milk. Once the milk is fully incorporated, increase the heat to medium.
  2. Stir the sauce often until it thickens. Add 1/3 cup (30 g) of parmesan cheese and continue to cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, remove from heat and set aside.

Assembly

  1. Using a piping bag (cut, without a tip), fill the cannelloni shells with the prepared filling. Pour half of the prepared sauce into a 9×13-inch baking pan. Arrange the filled cannelloni in the baking pan without stacking them. Pour the remaining sauce over the pasta. Bake covered for 20 minutes.
  2. Remove the cover, sprinkle with the remaining parmesan cheese, and bake for an additional 25-30 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked and the cheese is golden brown. Top with crispy sage, and garnish with a squeeze of lemon.

 

