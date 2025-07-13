Recipe for Ricotta Sage Cannelloni from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) shared with us this Ricotta Sage Cannelloni, a satisfying baked pasta dish perfect for gatherings or cozy dinners. Roasted zucchini, Canadian ricotta, and fragrant sage fill tender cannelloni shells, all baked in a rich parmesan béchamel and topped with crispy sage leaves.
Ricotta Sage Cannelloni
Serves 8
Ingredients:
For Base
- 21 shells (250 g) ready to bake cannelloni pasta
For Filling
- 2 cups (830 g) zucchini, shredded & roasted
- 1/2 tsp (3 g) salt, divided
- 2 cups (500 mL) Canadian ricotta cheese
- 1⁄4 cup (7 g) sage, chopped
- 1 large egg
For Sauce
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) Canadian unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooking onion, diced small
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup (32 g) all-purpose flour
- 4 cups (1L) Canadian 2% milk
- 2/3 cup (60 g) Canadian parmesan cheese, grated and divided
For Garnish
- 21 crispy sage leaves
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Grate the zucchini and squeeze out any excess moisture. Toss grated zucchini with half of the salt and spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Set aside.
For Filling
- In a medium bowl, combine all the filling ingredients and the roasted zucchini and stir until well incorporated. Set aside.
For Sauce
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and garlic, and sauté until translucent. Sprinkle flour into the saucepan, stir, and cook for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and slowly whisk in milk. Once the milk is fully incorporated, increase the heat to medium.
- Stir the sauce often until it thickens. Add 1/3 cup (30 g) of parmesan cheese and continue to cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, remove from heat and set aside.
Assembly
- Using a piping bag (cut, without a tip), fill the cannelloni shells with the prepared filling. Pour half of the prepared sauce into a 9×13-inch baking pan. Arrange the filled cannelloni in the baking pan without stacking them. Pour the remaining sauce over the pasta. Bake covered for 20 minutes.
- Remove the cover, sprinkle with the remaining parmesan cheese, and bake for an additional 25-30 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked and the cheese is golden brown. Top with crispy sage, and garnish with a squeeze of lemon.