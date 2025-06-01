Recipe for Cypriot Meatballs from Irene Matys

There’s something magical about the aroma of these meatballs (keftedes) sizzling in the kitchen that instantly transports you back to childhood. These beloved Cypriot Meatballs from Irene Matys are more than just a recipe—they’re a gateway to cherished memories of family gatherings, beach picnics, and the warmth of home cooking that spans generations. Infused with fresh or dried Mediterranean herbs, these addictively delicious morsels capture the essence of traditional Cypriot cuisine in every single bite.
Cypriot Meatballs
Serves 6 to 8
Ingredients:
- 1 cup finely chopped stale Eliopita or other bread or ½ cup breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup 2% milk
- 1 lb (450 g) ground pork
- 1 lb (450 g) lean ground beef
- 1½ cups grated russet potato (1 large potato, skin on, scrubbed well)
- 1 cup grated cooking onions (1 medium)
- 1 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems
- 2 Tbsp dried mint or ¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1½ tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp fresh ground pepper
- 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- Light olive oil or sunflower oil, for frying
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix the bread and milk.
- Add the pork, beef, and potato to the bread mixture. Mix until well combined.
- Mix in the onions, parsley, mint, eggs, salt, and pepper.
- Brush the top of the meat mixture with lemon juice to keep the meat from browning.
- Cover with a tea towel and let rest for 30 minutes on the counter. Bringing meatballs to room temperature before cooking will result in a fluffy meatball.
- Fill a deep pot about a quarter full with oil. Heat the oil over medium-high heat to 350°F.
- Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the meat mixture and roll into a ball.
- Deep-fry meatballs in batches, turning with a fork for even cooking, until medium-dark brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Do not overcrowd the pan.
- It’s always good to fry one and test it before frying a whole batch.
- With a slotted spoon, remove meatballs from the oil and place on a platter.