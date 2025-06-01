Recipe for Cypriot Meatballs from Irene Matys

There’s something magical about the aroma of these meatballs (keftedes) sizzling in the kitchen that instantly transports you back to childhood. These beloved Cypriot Meatballs from Irene Matys are more than just a recipe—they’re a gateway to cherished memories of family gatherings, beach picnics, and the warmth of home cooking that spans generations. Infused with fresh or dried Mediterranean herbs, these addictively delicious morsels capture the essence of traditional Cypriot cuisine in every single bite.

Cypriot Meatballs

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 cup finely chopped stale Eliopita or other bread or ½ cup breadcrumbs

¼ cup 2% milk

1 lb (450 g) ground pork

1 lb (450 g) lean ground beef

1½ cups grated russet potato (1 large potato, skin on, scrubbed well)

1 cup grated cooking onions (1 medium)

1 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems

2 Tbsp dried mint or ¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint

2 large eggs, beaten

1½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp fresh ground pepper

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Light olive oil or sunflower oil, for frying

Directions: