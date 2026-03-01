Recipe for Roasted Squash Soup from Armstrong Cheese

Armstrong Cheese shared this recipe for Roasted Squash Soup, a cozy, velvety blend of sweet roasted squash, warm spices, and melted Italiano cheese. Finished with cream and fresh thyme, it’s a comforting bowl perfect for cooler days.
Roasted Squash Soup
Prep Time: 10 min
Total Time: 1 hr 10 min
Serving: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 small butternut squash, sliced in half length-wise, seeds removed
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, whole and unpeeled
- 2 onions, minced
- 5 ml (1 tsp.) smoked paprika
- 1.5 l (6 cups) vegetable broth
- 5 ml (1 tsp.) fresh thyme
- 500 ml (2 cups) Armstrong Italiano Natural Shredded Cheese
- 250 ml (1 cup) 35% cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).
- On a clean work surface, use your hands to rub approximately 15 ml of olive oil inside the butternut squash. Season. Place the squash on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and insert a garlic clove into each cavity. Cook in the centre of the oven for approximately 35 minutes, or until flesh is tender.
- Once the squash is cooked, remove the skin and peel the garlic.
- In a pot set over medium heat, sauté the onions in the remaining olive oil for 2-3 minutes. Add the paprika, stir, then add the broth. Add the squash with the peeled garlic and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for approximately 20 minutes.
- Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth. Add the cream and half of the Armstrong Italiano Natural Shredded Cheese. Stir until cheese has melted. Serve and garnish with cheese, thyme, and freshly ground pepper.