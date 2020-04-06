Homegrown Business: Next Day Grocery Delivery with GoJavaGrocery!

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many local businesses having to close their doors, and many workers being left unable to work, while also requiring many to self-isolate.While originally a supplier of snacks to office buildings, GoJava saw this as an opportunity to open GoJavaGrocery! By using their normal supplies, GoJava Grocery is able to help people stay home from densely packed supermarkets and also pay their employees! We spoke to the founder, Eugene Ace, to learn more about how they’re helping Torontonians stay safe and well fed!

What is your business called and what does it do?

We are GoJavaGrocery, and we provide home grocery delivery in Toronto.

What made you want to do this work?

Our original business (supplying coffee, snacks, etc. to offices) has completely dried up as offices shut down and sent their staff to work from home because of COVID-19. So we had a fleet of vehicles and drivers that were not being used. We looked around and saw a massive demand for grocery delivery, so we decided to try and help.

What problem does this solve?

Right now the grocery store experience is terrible. Items are out of stock. People have to wait in line just to get into the store. And then there is the fear of catching the virus. At the same time the established grocery delivery companies are overwhelmed with demand and have long delays. We are helping more people stay at home and get their essential groceries delivered to them.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Anyone in the GTA that buys groceries and knows how to navigate a website.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell groceries. 🙂 Pretty self explanatory.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We are online at GoJavaGrocery.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

“How soon can I have my groceries delivered?” Right now the answer is “next day”. Hopefully it stays that way. 🙂

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do is helping our community by providing an essential service and helping people stay safe at home. We also get to keep our team employed and busy rather than sending them home on EI.

We don’t know the worst part yet as we’re very early into this.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“We lost our dog at the grocery store while buying vegetables. If you see him, lettuce know”

Honestly – I just googled “grocery jokes” and that is what came up.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

My love goes out to all the local restaurants out there. They are going through such a hard time. There are too many to mention. We are wishing them luck and sending them our support in getting through this challenging time.