Luffie the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a pint-sized companion with the curls of a teddy bear and the soul of a cat? Meet Luffie – an irresistibly cute Toy Poodle who’s equal parts smart, sweet, and sassy.

Luffie is a little lady who loves her walks, aces enrichment games (she’s basically a puzzle master), and is always ready to show off her “sit pretty” trick – even when no one’s asking. She enjoys affection on her terms and can be quite the cuddly companion once you’ve earned her trust (and yes, she’ll absolutely make you work for it).

Luffie is looking for a home that’s ready to respect her boundaries and learn her language. She’s been known to guard her space (and the couch), especially if she’s feeling overwhelmed or unsure. If you’re the kind of person who geeks out over doggy body language, loves a good “treat-retreat” training session, and doesn’t mind letting the dog call the shots to help her feel safe- you and Luffie just might be soulmates.

Luffie will also need thoughtful management when it comes to guests and children. Quick movements, unfamiliar people, or unpredictable energy (like that of younger kids) can be overwhelming for her. She’s happiest in a calm, stable environment where introductions are slow, and her comfort is prioritized. Think of her as someone who’d rather host a quiet dinner party than attend a surprise rave.

The ideal home? Dog-savvy young adults, no other pets (diva alert!). Calm, patient, and committed to going slow. Big on enrichment, management, and understanding consent in canine communication.

Luffie is house-trained, fine being left alone, and thrives in a home that gives her her own little sanctuary space. She might remind you more of a cat than a dog sometimes – requesting affection and then changing her mind with a flick of her ears. She’s not for everyone but for the right person? She’s everything.

Luffie

Breed: Mixed Breed, Small (under 24 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Apricot

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

