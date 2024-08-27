Dodger the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Although a mixed breed, Dodger checks all the qualities of an Anatolian Shepherd, he is calm, serious and quiet.

A playful and affectionate dog, he enjoys being around people. His joyful spirit and love for being active outside – or just hanging and quietly observing the world around him – make him an ideal companion for a family that loves the great outdoors.

ABOUT DODGER:

Anatolian Shepherd Mix, Extra Large-sized, Medium-energy

2 year-old, Male, 100 lbs

Unclaimed stray at an over-crowded municipal shelter

Dodger is confident, playful and loyal

Dodger is working on his (sometimes) jumpy greetings

Dodger is house-trained, microchipped and has core vaccinations (will be neutered before he is adopted)

DODGER’S IDEAL HOME:

Dodger’s ideal home is with an active family; he would thrive in a spacious yard where he can explore

Dodger loves (and requires) at least 2 hours of exercise a day, so a family willing to take him out regularly and is fit to handle a strong dog

We are recommending him for older children who can handle his size and playful energy

While Dodger is still learning basic commands, obedience classes will help reinforce his training and build a strong bond with his new owner

Dodger is a smart dog who thrives when given tasks

May be suitable for small animals or other pets, this would be discussed with his Adoption Coordinator

Dodger

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Cream/Black

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd X

For Toronto Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.