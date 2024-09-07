Bumble the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

This is Bumble! A very approachable and affectionate girl with a love for pets, brushing, and playtime. This sweet cat is ready to find a forever home where she can bask in love and attention. She shows her affection through head bunting. Bumble enjoys play sessions with wand toys and peacock feathers. Although she can be a bit shy and unsure at first, she warms up quickly and loves to push into pets and roll around in her cat tree, purring contentedly.

Bumble enjoys sitting on top of her cat tree, where she feels relaxed and secure. She may be a little nervous initially, but with gentle encouragement, she becomes more playful and affectionate. Bumble loves company and will push into pets, purring happily. Bumble is looking for a loving home where she can feel safe and cherished. Her ideal family would provide plenty of brushing, petting, and playtime to keep her happy and content. A calm and patient environment would help Bumble feel secure and allow her affectionate personality to shine. A family that understands her initial shyness and gives her the time she needs to warm up will be perfect for her.

Bumble

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 9 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.