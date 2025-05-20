Stu the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Stu is a gentle, shy boy who’s still learning that the world can be a kind and safe place. With his big, soulful eyes and slow, careful steps, Stu has a heart that’s just waiting to trust – and once he does, it’s absolutely magical.

Stu takes things at his own pace. New places and people can be a bit overwhelming, and sometimes he needs to pause, lay down, and take a moment to feel okay. But with patience, a few soft words, and maybe a trail of Caesar treats, he’ll bravely take the next step. Once, we sat together quietly in front of a wall with painted paw prints – just taking it all in, together. That’s Stu: a quiet companion who doesn’t rush, but loves deeply once he feels safe.

He’s not big on pets right away, but give him time, and he’ll nuzzle into your hand with a trust that feels like a gift. Stu loves his tennis ball and shines when he’s playing in the park. Sometimes he even leads the way – tail low but wagging, checking in to make sure you’re still close by.

If you’ve got a soft voice, a kind heart, and some patience (plus maybe a few extra snacks), Stu will be your most loyal friend. He just needs someone to believe in him. Could that be you?

Stu

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

