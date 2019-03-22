“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musicians Julian Taylor Band

The voice drifting into the lobby from the soundcheck sounds so timeless it might be emerging from some ancient well of souls at the end of the world, but it’s also fresh and vulnerable.

Sometimes he sings in riddles celebrating sexuality, courting, pleading, lonesome and profound. Other times, lost in the dreads, the voice comes up out of the shadow summoning ancestral tones of Maroon resistance or slipping into a high Mohawk register.

So…not a monotone experience at all. And well beyond stereo. In fact not of any one genre. Not limited that way. You get doors opening on doors. There’s no dissonance. In fact it’s a harmonic whole.

Not a revivalist, but a musical revisionist, Julian Taylor band masterfully re-combines and updates the vintage sounds that inspired him, to create bold, innovative songs.

Taylor, of both West Indian and Native Canadian decent, is a charismatic frontman, prolific songwriter, and endearing individual – the kind who immediately connects and makes you feel at ease. That character of warmth and generosity permeates everything Taylor does. A calm, somewhat self-effacing person offstage, Taylor morphs into an intense, incendiary and almost shamanistic presence onstage. Toronto poet Robert Priest describes him as “the kind of artist forever in the zone, the voice limitless, the songs full of feeling and memorable hooks.”

Name: Julian Taylor Band

Genre: Funk, Soul & Roll

Founded: 2010

# of Albums: 4

Latest Release: Avalanche – coming out on March 29th

Latest Single: Back Again (https://juliantaylorband.lnk.to/BackAgain)

Latest Video: Back Again

Favourite Restaurant:

Paul’s Spaghetti on Cosburn

Favourite band as a teenager:

A Tribe Called Quest

Favourite band now:

I’m really digging the new Deerhunter album right now. Went to see their show at The Danforth Music Hall not too long ago and it was really loud. I must be getting old. LOL

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Lollipop by The Chordettes

Live Show Ritual:

Secular Beauties

Favourite local artist:

It’s a tie. Tyler Ellis and Thompson Egbo-Egbo. Tyler is one of the cities best songwriters and Thompson is one of the cities best instrumentalist.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood salad from Fresh because I don’t really eat pasta but a nice glass of red wine with a friend at Terroni is right up my ally.

Queen or College St?

Queen St. That’s where the Horseshoe Tavern is!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale. It’s my hood and the hills are alive with music.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Both. I’m early to get my daughter to school and up late performing. One day I will actually get some rest.

Road or studio?

Both. They’re both such different animals. I like the precision of the studio but a live audience is hard to beat.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti. It’s a food that’s part of my heritage.

Where can we follow you?

The band is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All of which can be found through our website www.juliantaylorband.com.

Any shows or albums coming up?

New album Avalanche is coming out on March 29, 2019.

TORONTO ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

with special guest Mikhail Laxton

WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2019

WHERE: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON

TICKETS: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1825663?utm_medium=bks