You can “stay and play” in Caledon’s spectacular nature setting

Summer months are quickly approaching and if you’re pining for the days in the sun that’s close to the city, then put Longridge Partners’ “Stay and Play” properties in Caledon on your radar. Located just about an hour outside of the city are acres upon acres of nature awaiting to welcome friends and family to relax and enjoy the lands. If you’re just starting to make plans this is an opportunity to create your own bespoke getaway. Whether you’re interested in a few rounds of golf, explore nature trails and hikes, culinary discovery, or just looking for a restful retreat in a modern and comfortable setting, this is a worthy visit.

Imagine a sweeping landscape surrounded by incredible trees and park trails as far as the eye can see. Mature trees and protected surrounding woodlands are homes to the wildlife that remains cherished and undisturbed. We found ourselves embracing this serenity not just with the epic views but also in the soothing sounds of nature. The birds were singing and chipmunks scurrying by. There were even sheep grazing in the meadows. Hard to believe this is a slice of heaven is so close to the city.

There are several properties located on the sprawling grounds that are available to book in right now just in time for the summer season. Beautiful and distinguished houses that have been re-designed for couples, families, friends, and even corporate retreats in mind. All offer the feeling of elevated comfort.

Each property has its own unique design touches. Interior design team, WESTGROVE was called upon to refresh the living spaces with soothing and inviting elements in every nook. Exploring the design details is an adventure in itself. With a blend of modern and heritage pieces, it’s easy to get lost in the beauty of it all. Design-based coffee table books serve as not just accents but inspiring reading. Details like Canadian-designed woodwork, working fireplaces, soft linens, and cosy throws are seamlessly brought together. Even the modern and minimalist touches can be found in the dinnerware.

Families and friends will discover the Brushview House to be an idyllic getaway from the city. With its modern touches and sprawling layout it’s “quiet luxury” at it’s finest. This is the house that we checked into recently. With five bedrooms that can accommodate a total of ten guests, and five bathrooms, we happily escaped the rush of city life.

We learned this, like the other properties featured, was a private residence converted into a beautiful guest house. A fully equipped kitchen makes it easy to unwind, entertain and dine away from crowds. A convenient add-on of having groceries delivered and unpacked takes the work out of finding a grocery store to get all your essentials before you arrive.

Breakfast was also delivered fresh to the door in the morning so we could enjoy at our leisure. A great idea if your family or group have various activities planned and needs to have different start times. In our group, we had an early golfer who set out for an 8 am tee time and a few of us who had arranged golf lessons at 10 am. Then, one who opted for a leisurely morning in peace.

While we didn’t get a chance to tour the luxurious Escarpment House due to a film set on site, we heard it’s spectacular. The 14,000 square-foot estate can accommodate up to 12 guests. This next-level picturesque house also has a stunning pathway that leads to its own private pool. It could easily feel like the countryside in France here. We’ll hopefully get back to peak inside soon!

You won’t have FOMO with everyone up in Muskoka if you book a stay at the Longridge House. This Canadian log cabin design is the epitome of beauty surrounded by 5.5 acres of nature. With three bedrooms that can accommodate up to six people, it’s a perfect escape for couples, friends, and even ideal for a team building office retreat. There’s also a hot tub just outside the back doors.

WHAT IS THERE TO DO?

Other than just be one with nature, the biggest draw would be golf. Many fans of the sport already know The Pulpit and The Paintbrush are two of the most sought after courses to play in Canada. The rolling green hills set against the big open skies are truly gorgeous. On a clear day, you can actually see the CN Tower and Toronto’s skyline from the first tee box at The Pulpit. By staying at one of the joining properties, you will have access to booking rounds of golf. Not a golfer? No worries, book yourself into a few lessons with the pros before heading out to the links.

The team at Longridge Partners strive to offer guests a variety of outdoor activities that optimize time away from the city. Itineraries can be built with guests in mind and it doesn’t necessarily have to be about golf. A dedicated staff member will expertly provide options for a relaxing stay.

There are scenic hiking trails that include the historic California Exchange. This 104 acre property’s history that dates back to 1865 when the California Exchange Hotel was a stop for those travelling from Toronto to Collingwood. The heritage guesthouse is still there!

Culinary dreams are made whether you choose to have dinner delivered to the house or head over to the clubhouse. Guests can even arrange for a private chef.

We discovered a fish pond on the property for those who like to truly hang up their “gone fishing” signs back at home.

Go say hi to the sheep located on the grounds that happily, and naturally, help maintain the grassy land.

WHAT ELSE YOU SHOULD KNOW?

There’s transportation service between points of interests if needed from the property to the clubhouse or to the start and ends of hiking trails.

WiFi is stable throughout the properties — just in case you can peel yourself away from nature.

There is access to the main clubhouse pool in the summer months when it’s open for the season.

Properties are also available four seasons. Autumn will be stunning with the leaves changing colours and winter will offer great snowshoeing trails as well as and skiing passes at the nearby Caledon Ski Club.

For more information on the rental properties, visit longridgepartners.ca