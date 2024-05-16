Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Catherine Boyd

With influences like Bob Newhart and Jerry Seinfeld, Catherine Boyd is sure to crack your funny bone with her dry humour. You may have already caught her on season 1 of Canada’s Got Talent, but if not we connected with her to learn more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’m pretty dry and deadpan.

Who are some of your influences?

Stephen Wright, Bob Newhart, Woody Allen, Jerry Seinfeld

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

George Carlin, Steve Martin

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Anthony Jeselnek

What is your pre-show ritual?

Depends on the set length and crowd demographic. I just try to get it right.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Probably the set of Canada’s Got Talent, Season 1, episode 5 in Niagara Falls

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Well, I have a few but as a more mature comic, I try to address the obvious right off the top so we can move on from that. So, right away I say I’m not going to tell the audience how old I am but I will tell you I have been asked more than once, why I threw that necklace overboard.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Netflix? YouTube

Tell us a joke about your city.

I was on Canada’s Got Talent, Season 1. You know Andy Warhol said we’d all experience our 15 minutes of fame. I just assumed mine would come in the guise of some drunken domestic dispute on my front lawn but who am I kidding? I live in Toronto and I don’t have a front lawn.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I’m headed to Rhode Island May 24-25 for the Rogue Island Comedy Festival.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

My good friend and fellow comedian, Lianne Mauladin runs the longest-running all-female comedy show at Comedy Bar every third Friday of the month. Check it out anytime. It does not disappoint.