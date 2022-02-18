“Five Minutes With” RnB singer-songwriter, Omega Mighty

Omega Mighty is an eclectic female singer-songwriter and performance artist from Toronto, ON with a distinctive lower-register and an amazing skill for arranging. Her sound is a fusion of r&b/reggae and dancehall. She began to perfect her artistic craft from the age of 4 training in classical piano and by age 9, she furthered her love for music and performance with formal vocal lessons and dance training in tap, ballet, dancehall and hip hop. Her early years include opening for acts such as Danny Fernandes and performing as a dancer with the South African cast of Umoja at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre. Growing up, Omega would regularly listen to a wide variety of music spanning genres of pop, hip-hop, RnB, roots reggae, dancehall and afrobeats. By grade 10, she enrolled in music and computers where she dabbled in music production and started recording her own vocals. Somehow those skills were transferable as her latest project “Me & Youforia” was self-recorded and engineered while in lockdown. Intrigued by full-scale productions, Omega often finds herself activating her many talents having choreographed the Grey Cup Half Time performance for the Arkells, and sister Haviah Mighty’s performance at the Polaris Awards 2019. She creatively directs her own visuals, and you may have even come across her viral wedding dance performance on YouTube with over 1.5 million views. Most notably, her latest EP “Me & Youforia” has been garnering attention, creating a brand new sound by merging elements of classical RnB, reggae-dancehall, afrobeats and even trap. The project features productions from brother and sisters Mighty Prynce, Alicia Mighty and Haviah Mighty, and is executively produced by Taabu. Despite the many lockdowns, Omega is determined to have her music heard by the masses.

Name:

Omega Mighty

Genre:

Rnb/ Reggae-Dancehall

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Me & Youforia (EP)

Latest Single:

“Ayo (Color Your Love) “ featuring EverythingOShauN

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Brandy

Favourite musician now:

Rihanna

Guilty pleasure song:

“Act up” City Girls

Live show ritual:

Stretch my body + vocal exercises

Favourite local musician:

Haviah Mighty

EP or LP?

LP (the more music the better)

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Love being on the road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Shows on a brief hold due to Omicron…new music in the works

Where can we follow you?

Instagram |TikTok | Twitter | YouTube

***

Favourite local restaurant:

Planta – Queen

Favourite street in your city:

I love to walk and shop the shops on Queen Street

Favourite park in your city:

Woodbine Park, nice view, nostalgic & host of many local music festivals

Favourite music venue in your city:

El’ Mocambo. Historic intimate venue with bright acoustics. One of my first shows booked after the release of Me & Youforia

Favourite music store in your city:

Long & McQuade hands down. I can have a field day!