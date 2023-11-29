In the summer of 2023, I became aware of an incredibly creative and extraordinary advertisement by Joshua Pasquale via Instagram. I contacted him via Instagram and was immediately convinced by his open and communicative manner. Without knowing each other, we kept in touch almost daily for many months and planned a whole fashion show together. For me, participation with my brand Vivien Sophie at Paris Fashionweek 2023 was a big milestone and I am very happy and grateful that Josh has accompanied me on this journey and has accepted the task of stylist with great ambition and even spared no effort and expense to travel from Canada to Paris. That again shows his enormous passion and ambition. I would be very happy to work with him again in the future. There are not many people you can blindly rely on without knowing them and count on the finest detail work.

-Written by Vivien Sophie

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in Church and Wellesley Village right next to Church Street.

What do you do?

My work is multi-faceted. I currently work in marketing and my digital marketing skills are what taught me how to market myself to European fashion professionals. I used digital marketing to make an advertisement on my Instagram with one of my avant-garde fashion posts. This ad got Vivien Sophie’s instant attention from Germany and had me scouted to model and style her Paris Fashion Week show. But fashion is my true calling and I am primarily a fashion stylist who also dabbles in fashion design, modelling, and PR.

What are you currently working on?

After Paris Fashion Week and this show’s success, I am using this as momentum to continue my fashion journey both internationally and domestically. I love working with fashion brands, designers, and creatives, helping to elevate their projects to Paris Fashion Week levels, but still honouring their creative soul. I am working on making my next big fashion show project at London Fashion Week in 2024. I’ve always considered London, UK, my second home and it was the birthplace of my fashion career. In February 2023, I was invited to London Fashion Week shows as a guest and the responses I got from fashion professionals for my outfits and creations were overwhelmingly positive. So I hope to make my grand return in 2024 and to help brands who want to showcase at London Fashion Week’s eclectic and bold shows.

Until then, I am continuing to help assist Vivien and the creatives of this show in any way I can. I am also assisting Fashion Art Toronto’s shows with styling this November. I love fashion, and all I want is to continue honouring the craft both in Canada and around the world. To simply put it: Fashion is my inevitable.

Where can we find your work?

Visit my website and Instagram. Also, the show and my work as a stylist has now been featured in Elle, Glamour, and Vogue.