“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Melly Magrath

Melly Magrath is from West End Toronto and has spent the last 15 years in the theatre community. She is a graduate of Rosedale Heights School for the Arts, Sheridan College Performing Arts Preparation (2012), and Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts (2014). Melly is a writer, director, producer and actor who has created two full-length musicals; Til Death Do Us Part (2019) and Love You to Death (2023). Select credits include: Thank you Ex (Mad Butterfly Collective), Internet Girlfriend (A Bit Much Productions), Stuck in the Sky (Daisy Productions), Motherlogues (Camden Fringe), Plays in Cafes (Shadowpath Theatre) and Anastasia (Alexander Showcase Theatre). Melly has also made work for herself as both a director and educator in China.

After graduating from Randolph in 2015, Melly and business partner Caitlin Turner noticed a disparity in female and LGBTQ+ roles within the theatre community and created a company of their own to bridge the gap. Since its inception, Small But Mighty Productions has brought complex, diverse, and heart-warming stories to theatres across Toronto. Most recently, SBM is ramping up for their newest full-length production, Not a Cult: The Musical!

-Written by Sarah Nixon

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Bloor West Village 🙂

What do you do?

By day I work in Sales and Partnerships at Lighthouse Immersive. By night (and every other waking hour) I am the Co-Founder, producer and writer in residence at Small but Mighty Productions.

What are you currently working on?

Not a Cult: The Musical, which hits the Alumnae Theater Mainspace on November 6-10, 2024!

Where can we find your work?

Follow us on Instagram or visit our website.