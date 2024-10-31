Little West Coast Exhibit Now Open at Little Canada

We have written about one of our favourite Toronto Attractions, Little Canada, in a previous post and are excited to write about them again to celebrate the opening of their new Little West Coast addition that features scenes from Vancouver, Victoria and other destinations around the province of British Columbia.

Little West Coast offers an immersive experience into one of Canada’s most diverse and picturesque provinces. The exhibit highlights several iconic landmarks and features, meticulously replicated in miniature. Visitors can explore the renowned Stanley Park, featuring the Japanese War Memorial and Brockton Point Lighthouse, both integral to Vancouver’s historic charm. Downtown Vancouver is brought to life with cityscapes that include Gastown, complete with the famous 1977 Steam Clock, the imposing Chinatown Gate, marking North America’s second-largest Chinatown, Skwachay’s Lodge, a boutique hotel for Indigenous artists, and the East Hastings Encampment, known as Canada’s largest encampment.

False Creek showcases BC Place along with Little Canada’s first Pride Parade featuring animated floats. The exhibit also delves into the dramatic history of Rogers Pass, highlighting Canada’s first trans-continental railway and highway, with a heavy towing rescue scene inspired by the TV series “Highway Thru Hell.” Additionally, visitors can marvel at the Okanagan Valley, boasting Canada’s only desert region and renowned wineries and orchards. The surfing and outdoor paradise of Tofino on Vancouver Island is also intricately featured in the exhibit.

Creating the Little West Coast exhibit was no small feat. Over 25,000 hours were dedicated to crafting this intricate replica of British Columbia. The result is a detailed, educational, and entertaining experience that offers countless details for visitors to discover.

Little Canada is a premier visitor attraction that connects people to the stories and landscapes of Canada through the art of miniature. Spanning 45,000 square feet, the attraction features seven destinations, which now include Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa, Petit Quebec, Little East Coast, and the new Little West Coast.

With a 4.9-star rating from over 2,200 reviews, Little Canada is a must-see for both tourists and locals. Guests have raved about their immersive experiences, the detailed craftsmanship, and the interactive elements that bring each miniature scene to life. Located just below Dundas Square, Little Canada is a convenient addition to any downtown Toronto itinerary. Be sure to search for “Maurice the Moose” while you explore – a delightful scavenger hunt that keeps both kids and adults entertained.

Tickets for Little Canada are best bought before hand via their website. Adults are $36, Youth are $28 and Seniors are $22. Students with a valid student ID can also grab tickets for $28.

For more information, visit Little Canada’s website.