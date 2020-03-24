“Five Minutes With” Local Country Pop Artist Bree Taylor

Canadian singer-songwriter and recently nominated “Best New Artist” for the Mississauga Music Awards, Bree Taylor is a force to be reckoned with. Her highly anticipated single release “Cry” hit all streaming platforms on January 31st and has fans feeling some type of way with this emotional ballad. “I really connected with this song because it sends the message that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes. That showing your vulnerabilities isn’t a weakness – it’s a strength. Breaking down and crying sometimes is healthy and it is a human reaction that is normal.”

Her recent single “Drive” the music video, filmed in California, gained over 70k views in only a few weeks of its release and got massive fan engagement. Bree continues to make her mark in the Canadian music scene with her transition from pop to country music.

Her heart was firmly rooted in country music despite her recent success of her first EP “Unbreakable”, recorded in Los Angeles followed by a 12-city Canada wide summer tour promoting the record. Combining the sounds of pop and country was perfect for this singer/songwriter who is also an engaging storyteller, “I feel like right now, the right place for me and my music is in country.” With a career and brand built on authenticity, honesty and resilience, Bree’s creative ambitions have no limitations. No matter what life throws at her, Bree is and always will be a fighter and she will keep writing songs, keep singing and will remain truly unapologetically Bree!

Name: Bree Taylor

Genre: Pop Country

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 1 EP and 7 singles

Latest Release: Cry – January 31, 2020

Latest Single: Cry

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Scaddabush has been mine and my friends favourite for the last couple years but I also LOVE The Keg.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Sum 41, Blink 182 and Greenday – Too hard to choose just one!

Favourite band now:

I listen to more artists than bands to be honest but some bands I currently love are: The 1975, Lady Antebellum and Dan & Shay

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Man! I feel like a Woman by Shania Twain.

Live Show Ritual:

I like to do a good vocal warm up before any show and I love to drink hot water and peppermint oil to open up my vocal cords and sinuses. I also like to meditate on the day of a show and be alone to get myself centred and focused on the show until I get to the venue. I don’t like to have any stress or negativity around me so I make sure I am in a good headspace and focused on the show.

Favourite local artist:

My new friends The Command Sisters

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos! I LOVE Nachos!

Queen or College St?

Queen St has been my fave since high school! So many great shops and restaurants!

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Highpark is so beautiful!

EP or LP?

EP’s because they are short and sweet and gives you just enough to fall in love with an artist and leaves you wanting more.

Early bird or night owl?

100% Night Owl – I am definitely not a morning person lol

Road or studio?

I love both so it is SO hard to choose but I would have to say being on the road because I love to travel, perform and connect with audiences on my music. I can’t wait to tour the world!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet all the way!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! I will be at the Free Times Cafe in Toronto on March 28th (more performance dates TBA) AND I have a new EP coming out this Spring 2020!