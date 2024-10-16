“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Alana Kinsey

Alana Kinsey grew up surrounded by art, spending most of her time in her mother’s art studio. From a young age, she was encouraged to create and be fearless with her artistic expression. A naturally quiet child, Alana was always observing her environment and absorbing the world around her.

As an emerging artist, Alana expresses her delightful and quirky personality through her art, whether it be painting in acrylics, watercolours, ink, or markers. She focuses on creating tiny art that captures the beauty of ordinary moments—like beautiful table settings, vanities full of lipsticks and perfumes, and mornings at a café—all with a romantic feel.

Alana continues to grow as an artist, constantly challenging herself. Currently, she is taking some of her tiny art subject matter, originally done in marker, and translating it onto large canvases. This year has been particularly exciting for her; she participated in her first group exhibition, “Girl Dinner,” at the Abozzo Gallery at 401 Richmond in Toronto. She has also been accepted as an artist in residence at Château d’Orquevaux in Champagne, France, in May 2025. It will be exciting to see what she creates during her residency.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I currently live in Windsor, in the Walkerville neighbourhood, but I frequently visit Toronto and spend most of my time in the Queen West area.

What do you do?

I’m a visual artist who creates mostly “tiny art” which are small 2”x3” drawings that I create with water-based markers. My subject matter is mostly snippets of everyday life and things I find beauty in, like dinners with friends or martinis with my girlfriends. I recently started to delve into the bigger pieces using acrylic paint, I’ve always wanted to work on larger-scale projects and this is something I’m very excited about experimenting with.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on a project for my upcoming show in Montreal at La Maison Bref, hosted by Petit Magazine. I will be showing 3 large-scale paintings, portraying the stages of a night out, as well as a collection of 20 pieces of tiny art portraying little moments in my and my friends’ lives that I feel are beautiful in their own little ways.

Where can we find your work?

My work can currently be found online through my website, as well as through Abbozzo Gallery where they currently have a selection of pieces from my previous group exhibition with them, ‘Girl Dinner’. I am also in stores at November’s Eve in Windsor, ON and Trouve Home Interiors in Victoria, BC. You can also see my work at the upcoming ‘Bonnes Choses’ exhibit from November 28-December 8th at Galerie Bref, in Montreal.