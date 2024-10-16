Jardin Kitchen + Juice Bar at The Distillery

When it comes to gluten-free options in restaurant dining, we rarely find a spot that can happily cater to everyone. Gone are the bland “just salad” days. Thanks to Jardin Kitchen + Juice Bar we now have an exciting and modern place to dine if you need to follow a gluten-free diet…or not.

This latest garden fresh concept from The Distillery Restaurant Corp. celebrates health and the simple joy of eating naturally. Their mission is to offer the most amazing food that just happens to be 100% gluten-free without compromising on quality or taste.

Chef Esau Abraham Garcia Ramos, originally from Mexico, and has worked in kitchens in California brings his dynamic and diverse culinary experience to the city. He’s also the chef at Madrina Bar y Tapas that’s been recommended three years in a row by the Michelin Guide (2022, 2023, 2024) along with the Spain Food & Wine Certification (2022, 2023). Prior to Madrina he also worked at the much loved vegan restaurant, Rosalinda, which unfortunately closed this past spring.

With a deep understanding of gluten-sensitive and gluten-free preferred diners, he is proving that no one has to sacrifice taste, texture, freshness and presentation at his restaurant. Carefully reviewing each and every ingredient Chef Esau has an enthusiastic interest in redefining the gluten-free dining mindset and it’s nothing remotely close to being boring.

The menu is designed so everyone can enjoy it regardless of their gluten preferences. From vibrant freshly-pressed juices, smoothies & healthy bowls, sandwiches and toasts, pasta and salads, and all-day brunch, Jardin’s offerings are as beautiful and richly satisfying as they look.

The Piña Colada Bowl is a delicately sweet taste of the Caribbean with pineapple, coconut milk, mango, banana, coconut yoghurt, granola, honey, kiwi, flax seeds, lime, and shredded coconut. Now, THAT is a sunny vacation in a bowl!

The Umami Ava Toast is unlike any other we’ve tried. Elevated flavours have us rethinking this brunch go-to. Here the stunning dish is dressed with miso, tamari & tomato sofrito, spinach, fresh avocado, crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes and cracked black pepper.

By the way, the bread here is surprisingly delicious compared to other gluten-free options that often leave us in the dry zone. Chef Esau mentioned that after trying many, they found the bread made locally at Cock-a-doodle-doo Bake Shop was above par.

The Shakshuka is a can’t-miss comfort dish presented in a hot cast iron skillet with brown rice, mixed with a flavourful spiced tomato sauce, baked eggs and mixed herbs.

The Shoyu Tuna Bowl is a refreshing twist to an all-time favourite. The delicious bowl incorporates fresh ahi tuna, thin vermicelli rice noodles, pickled ginger and edamame drizzled with a light yuzu dressing.

Equally as eye-catching and tasty is the Chicken Salad Bowl teeming with fresh mixed greens, roasted chicken, avocado dressing, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and crushed pistachios.

The Juice Bar serves up a colourful array of fresh pressed juiced made-to-order jammed packs with nutrients and goodness. And smoothies are blended with soul satisfying and filling ingredients to keep you fuelled and on the go! Forget that PSL…try their Pumpkin Pie smoothie! SO GOOD!

The restaurant itself is light, airy and relaxed. With white coloured walls, surrounded by lush greenery and natural wood, make this spot feel more inclusive. Very SoCal! You can grab and go or dine in with ease. A great spot to meet up with friends, dine alone or when feel like something yummy with the ones you love.

Jardin Kitchen + Juice Bar is located at 28 Gristmill Lane in The Distillery District. Check for open hours daily on their site here.