Nothing beats the combination of in-season squash and a delicious poached egg. At your next brunch, Chef Lynn Crawford is challenging you to try this delicious spin on eggs benedicts. We guarantee you will like it.

Chef Lynn’s Poached Egg on Maple Roasted Squash with Hollandaise

Serves 4

– 4 slices of toasted Sourdough Bread

MAPLE ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

– 1 large butternut squash

– ¼ cup (60 ml) unsalted butter

– ¼ cup (60 ml) pure maple syrup

– ¼ cup (60 ml) brown sugar

– 2 tsp (10 ml) chili powder

– ½ tsp (2.5 ml) cinnamon

– Kosher Salt and Black Pepper

Preheat oven to 450F. Cut squash in half and discard the seeds. Place cut side up in a shallow baking dish. In a small bowl, mix butter, maple syrup and brown sugar and then divide between the two cavities. Sprinkle both halves with chili powder, cinnamon, and salt and pepper.

Roast for 45-50 minutes or until flesh is fork-tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. Scoop flesh into a large bowl and mash together well with a spoon.

HOLLANDAISE

– 5 egg yolks

– 1 cup (250 ml) ghee, warm

– 2 tbsp (30 ml) of lemon juice

– Salt and Pepper

Put the egg yolks in a bowl, set the bowl over a pot half full of simmering water. Whisk the yolks for 2-3 minutes until they thicken slightly. Remove the bowl from the heat and begin adding the ghee slowly at first, whisking constantly. Whisk in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.

POACHED EGGS

– 4 eggs, cracked into individual bowls or ramekins

– 1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt

– 2 tsp (10 ml) white vinegar

In a medium sauce pot half filled with water, add kosher salt and white vinegar and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Use the handle of a spoon to quickly stir the water in one direction until it’s all smoothly spinning around.

Add the eggs one at a time into the centre of the whirlpool.

Let it poach: Turn off the heat, cover the pan and set your timer for 5 minutes.

Lift it out: Remove the egg with a slotted spoon and serve immediately.

To finish the dish scoop the smashed squash onto the toasted Sour Dough Bread. Top each toast with one poached egg. Spoon the hollandaise over the poached egg.

Nutrients per Serving:

Calories 1153

Fat 80 g

Saturated Fat 48 g

Trans Fat 0.4 g

Sodium 648 mg

Carbohydrate 89 g

Fibre 8 g

Sugars 30 g

Recipe courtesy of Egg Farmers of Canada (eggs.ca).