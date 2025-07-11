“Welcome Home” was the greeting Carlos, our personal concierge, offered as he slowly swept open the door to a breathtaking ocean-view room on the ninth floor of the Grand Velas Los Cabos. It was hard not to get teary-eyed—it’s been an exhausting first half of the year. Does anyone else feel that? This getaway, intentionally timed with Global Wellness Day, was an opportunity to disconnect, rest, realign, and refocus.

I had visited Los Cabos 25 years ago and had very fond memories. Watching and listening to the waves crash into the rocks along the beach, with the stunning glow of the sun as a backdrop, was priceless. That hasn’t changed. The genuine warmth of the people—still the same. It’s my favourite part of Mexico for many reasons.

Los Cabos is located south of California at the tip of the Baja Peninsula, with the Sea of Cortez on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other. The terrain is desert-like, with dry heat that reminds me of Arizona, but by the ocean. The area draws whale watchers, golf enthusiasts, deep-sea fishers, and now wellness seekers and foodies, too.

Since my last visit, so much has changed, and tourism continues to attract global travellers. There are definitely more hotels and golf courses than I remembered. The infrastructure along the stretch between the two towns continues to pave the way for more growth. The Grand Velas properties are located on a beautiful stretch of beachfront mid-way between Cabo San Lucas (considered the party area, located about 20 minutes down the coast) and San José del Cabo (a more traditional village with local artists, restaurants, and history just a 15-minute drive away).

The luxurious Grand Velas all-inclusive properties in Los Cabos overlook the Sea of Cortez. Grand Velas Boutique Hotel is adults-only, while the sprawling Grand Velas Los Cabos appeals to both adults and families. The properties are family-owned and operated by the Velas brothers, who have been in Mexico’s hospitality business for over 40 years, delivering luxe travel experiences to guests from around the world. Their first property opened in 1990 in Puerto Vallarta. Today, they operate five luxury resorts across Mexico. Fun fact: the Boutique Hotel was one of the filming locations for the new season of the reality show Love Hotel. Its aquamarine and emerald-green tiled infinity pool is even more beautiful in person.

All the suites at Grand Velas Los Cabos face the water, so you’re guaranteed a great view. The Ambassador Level suites, at 1,081 square feet, come with a private terrace adorned with cascading florals—and that’s just the starting point. The vibe is modern, calm, and quietly luxurious, making it easy to relax the moment you arrive. Every space is beautifully designed to make you feel welcome and completely at ease in this oasis.

I’m the kind of traveller who thinks the hotel matters just as much as the destination. For me, it’s not just a place to sleep—it should be somewhere I actually want to spend time, and can’t wait to return to after a day of exploring.

THERE IS SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE:

I know, I know. It sounds so cliché, but as I took note of what was offered at this resort, I also dug deeper into what that really meant here. Couples, families, multigenerational groups, girls’ getaways, solo travellers, wedding parties—all catered to. You could truly build a customised stay with your concierge. Do as much or as little as you want. This resort gave me the opportunity to do what I love and also try new things I might not have done elsewhere. I don’t have a “bucket list”—I have a “live life” list.

Carlos mentioned he would personally take care of me and my friend during our girls’ getaway wellness stay. A personal concierge isn’t something I’m used to. I’m not comfortable having someone at my beck and call—it’s just not in my DNA. But I quickly understood that the concierge team’s role is to ensure every guest is cared for professionally and attentively. Carlos sensed that immediately. He handled my awkwardness in the kindest way. Throughout my stay, he checked in each morning via text—my preferred communication style. He recommended resort activities, confirmed restaurant reservations, and adjusted our schedule when needed. One day, after I floated out of the spa, he appeared out of nowhere to ask how I was doing. I probably could’ve challenged him to do more, but I was already in a state of bliss.

By the pool, sipping on mango smoothies, I struck up conversations with other guests—families with young kids, couples, and a family with three teens. I asked what they used their concierge for (they didn’t know I was writing about the property). Most said restaurant reservations were the top request. One woman needed help getting to a local mall after her luggage didn’t arrive. Another asked for room adjustments and a specific cleaning schedule. One guest mentioned she was asking for birthday celebration ideas—I wish I’d caught up with her later to hear what they did.

BTW—families with littles or tweens are well taken care of here. There’s a fun splash pad located thoughtfully closer to the main building and away from the main pools, a teen lounge in a central location (not tucked out of sight), and an adults-only infinity pool with sweeping ocean views for those wanting a quieter space.

THE WOW FACTOR:

There are a lot of thoughtful details at this property, and even a few surprises. The restaurants and bars are beautifully designed and spacious. Nothing feels cramped or overstuffed. But the wow factor is serious here—in fact, we breathlessly said “wow” countless times. From stunning sunrises and sunsets to guided stargazing at night, it’s all incredibly elevated. But here are a few personal highlights…

Grand Velas Los Cabos boasts a Michelin-starred fine dining experience at Cocina de Autor—an 8–10 course meal led by 2-Michelin-star Head Chef Sidney Schutte (Netherlands) and Executive Chef Francisco Sixtos (Mexico), known for his innovative global cuisine. The biggest surprise? It’s included in the all-inclusive pricing. Yes, you read that right! It’s currently the only hotel restaurant in Los Cabos to earn that accolade.

The SE Spa was spectacular from start to finish. Their “Water Ceremony” is a must—it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced at home. Think more than just steam rooms and cold plunges. Let’s just say, I’ve never had a vitamin C-infused shower anywhere else.

Then there’s the floating cocktail bar (yes, it comes to you in the pool), the paleta cart for cooling off, and tequila, mezcal, and cacao tastings that dive into the rich heritage of Mexico.

Other subtle wows? Too many to list—but discoverable at every turn. The whale sighting gong is a fun one. And stargazing with local guides is unforgettable.

Even the three-story lobby is jaw-dropping. Modern local art is featured throughout. The boutique is filled with tasteful Mexican artisan goods—from designer jewellery to home decor.

Service and hospitality are truly world-class. The staff anticipates your needs before you even realise them. Someone mentioned the staff-to-guest ratio is 3:1, which explains a lot!

One example: I left something behind after a cooking class—not even where I was sitting—and they tracked me down before I noticed it was missing.

WELLNESS STEEPED IN EVERY STAY:

It didn’t take long to understand the concept of “unpacking” here, both mentally and physically. Wellness is woven into the brand’s ethos and expressed through every aspect of your stay. It feels intentional and mindful. Yes, two words we hear often these days, but here… they actually feel real, not performative.

Throughout the year, the resort brings in top-tier experts to lead activities like yoga, sound baths, cycling, cooking classes, and skincare workshops. During Global Wellness Weekend, they took things up a notch.

Natalia Nalia, a certified Health and Longevity Coach, offered fascinating insights into BioHacking (a personal obsession of mine). Erika Holguinn, a NYC-based recipe developer and influencer, led a nourishing cooking class. Camille—aka The Cocktail Snob—ran hands-on workshops on beauty-enhancing cocktails and zero-proof drinks. Local instructor OliPilates guided energising morning stretches.

There were also HIIT workouts, cycling, and even ice baths.

But the most dramatic wellness experiences came from Mariana Chávez (sound bowls) and Ricardo Valero (handpan), who led transcendent sound healing sessions. I’ve done many sound baths, but this was next level—thanks in part to the setting, but also to their deep skill and spiritual presence.

SE SPA EXPERIENCE:

The SE Spa is a destination in itself—Forbes 5-Star rated, and rightfully so. The 35,000 sq. ft. space, separate from the main hotel, feels like a sanctuary within a sanctuary. Inspired by light, sand, sea, and sun, the design is minimalist yet striking.

Treatments blend ancient rituals with modern innovation. The Water Ceremony is a 7-step journey through hydrotherapy, relaxation, and renewal. It includes elements like gentle ice scrubs, alternating rinse stations, and peaceful breathwork.

I opted for the signature Velas Massage, which began with a moving ritual using natural healing elements native to Mexico. It helped release deep tension and left me feeling restored and reenergized.

(Note: spa services are additional, but 100% worth the time and cost.)

THE EATS:

There are seven distinct restaurants as well as several cafés and bars, making Grand Velas Los Cabos a true destination for food lovers.

Cocina de Autor, as mentioned earlier, is the showstopper. This Michelin-starred restaurant offers a tasting menu inspired by Mexico’s culinary roots, elevated with global flavours and premium ingredients. Every course is creative, beautifully presented, and genuinely memorable.

Velas 10 Seafood and Grill was a consistent guest favourite, and we quickly understood why. Overlooking the sea, this relaxed-yet-refined spot features hearty cuts of meat and ultra-fresh seafood. From the shareable 42 oz Tomahawk Angus to the 16 oz USDA New York Strip, everything we had was grilled to perfection.

Frida Cocina Mexicana is the place to dive deep into authentic Mexican cuisine with a contemporary twist. Named after the legendary artist Frida Kahlo, the menu honours the country’s culinary traditions with thoughtful attention to detail. There’s even a full section dedicated to the cultural significance of corn. Pro tip: order the Mexican Coffee—it’s prepared tableside in a mesmerising ritual.

Yes, there’s a buffet—but it’s no ordinary one. Azul, located near the pool, offers a massive spread for breakfast and lunch. Think fresh omelette, crepe, and egg stations alongside a wellness section bursting with nourishing, delicious options. The house-made pastries (including croissants, muffins, and hybrid crookies) are insanely good. The buffet even features a live grill where full protein cuts are cooked to order—perfect for tasting regional specialities you might not try elsewhere.

Sen Lin is the resort’s upscale Thai and Asian fusion restaurant. The menu spans flavorful dishes from Northern and Southern Asia—everything from Massaman curry to ramen—proving once again that Grand Velas takes its cuisine very seriously.

If you’re craving Mediterranean or Italian food, Lucca offers both. The menu is as tantalising as the setting, and the wine selection is the most extensive in the region. With over 2,500 bottles from 1,500+ producers (including local Baja wines), this is the place for wine aficionados.

Love ceviche? Then Cabrilla is your hidden gem. Located under a thatched-roof palapa near the pool bar, this casual open-air cevichería is a great spot to enjoy fresh daily offerings—book and cocktail in hand.

Over at the sister property, Grand Velas Boutique Hotel, you’ll find Loto Robata Bar—a standout for Japanese-Mexican fusion, also helmed by Chef Sidney Schutte. Dishes blend Japanese robata grilling with bold Mexican flavours in exciting ways.

Looking for a healthy snack, smoothie, matcha, or coffee? Amat Café, near the main hotel entrance, offers light bites and drinks nearly all day.

A FEW ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIPS:

We flew into Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) with a connecting stop in Houston (though direct flights are available). I highly recommend arranging a transfer through the hotel—it’s worth it for peace of mind. Just be cautious at the airport: some overly enthusiastic services may try to divert you elsewhere. They’re harmless but pushy. A polite “No, gracias” will do the trick. The hotel is very clear about the exact meeting point for arranged transportation—pay attention to that in your booking confirmation.

Los Cabos is very safe for tourists, and I’d highly recommend this resort to anyone, especially solo female travellers, families, or groups of friends. Locals take pride in keeping the area secure and welcoming. If you’re planning to explore off-property, the concierge can tailor recommendations to your interests. I especially loved San José del Cabo, a charming historic town filled with galleries, great food, and a slower pace I had visited previously.

While the ocean is too rough for swimming, there’s plenty of sandy beachfront for strolling—just watch for rocky areas. Security and lifeguards are stationed at the water’s edge, and they take the safety warnings seriously. If the black flag is up, stay out of the water.

The pool areas are gorgeous and abundant—no shortage of lounge chairs or umbrellas. You’ll never feel crowded.

Each guest room comes with bottled water (replenished regularly), a Nespresso machine, and a fully stocked minibar(snacks and drinks included). There’s even a stylish poolside tote you can borrow during your stay.

Sunscreen is available at the pool area, so you don’t need to pack it if you’re tight on luggage space. They also sell other brands at the resort boutique (expect resort pricing).

Pro tip for Canadians: If you’re connecting through the U.S. on your way home, avoid buying duty-free liquids like mezcal or tequila during your layover. Even if sealed and properly documented, they may be confiscated—sadly, I learned this the hard way.