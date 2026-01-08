ALTER Wellness Studio opens second location in Leslieville

Toronto is flourishing with wellness spaces designed to help us recalibrate our increasingly stressed lives. They offer moments of calm in a world that can often feel chaotic. Fortunately, more of these spaces are opening beyond the downtown core and extending into our neighbourhoods. The latest addition is ALTER, a hot sauna and ice bath wellness studio, which has just opened its second location in Leslieville.

Following the success of their College Street studio, ALTER continues its mission of offering the therapeutic benefits of hot and cold therapies in an inviting space that feels accessible for everyday life. Their focus on creating a community-based environment is a much-needed one. With this in mind, each location is thoughtfully adapted to suit the unique character and needs of its neighbourhood. Communal sessions are available alongside quieter, self-led moments—whatever works best for you.

Eastern European, Scandinavian, and Asian cultures have long embraced variations of hot and cold therapies as part of their wellness traditions. Known to improve circulation, support muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, and relieve stress, it’s no surprise that more Torontonians are turning to these practices. At its core, ALTER is inspired by Finnish sauna traditions. Guests can enjoy the hot sauna and ice baths on their own or participate in guided sessions led by experienced facilitators that feel both safe and welcoming.

Guided classes will be offered across four themes: Sisu (to build grit and resilience), Unwind (to release tension with breath works and the use of essential oils), Energize (to boost mood and motivate), and Rebalance (to bring focus and centre).

The soothing and modern-designed space is divided into two main areas: a communal 30-person hot sauna and two generously sized ice baths. Alongside these are cozy rest areas and a tea lounge where you can relax and enjoy a book or just be in the moment. There’s also a rinse-off area including a traditional water dousing bucket suspended for an invigorating shower after you step out of the sauna. Private change spaces are available for added comfort.

If you’ve never visited a hot and cold therapy studio before, no worries — ALTER guides you through each step without judgment or pressure. The key thing to remember is to listen to your body. Rest when you need to. It’s not about moving on or letting go but moving through and allowing yourself to experience what you need in the moment.

Booking ahead is simple and can be done online, helping ensure the experience remains calm and well-paced in both self-led times and guided classes.

ALTER Leslieville is located at 988 Queen Street East.

ALTER College Street is located at 860 College Street.