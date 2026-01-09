Five Minutes With: Toronto Musician Nix Ironstone

Nix Ironstone doesn’t just walk into a new era — she sets it on fire. Formerly known as Nicole Rayy, she spent over a decade making her mark in the Canadian country scene, building a loyal fanbase and earning a reputation for amplifying women’s voices through initiatives like HarmoniaFest and the Harmonia Songwriter Series. With ten Country Music Association of Ontario Award nominations, a 2024 Music Video of the Year win for “Dirty,” over 5 million streams, and performances across Canada and abroad, she’s already proven herself a fearless and dynamic artist. Now, with a new name and a bold new rock sound, she’s stepping fully into who she’s always been.

Blending indie/alternative rock and goth pop with a fierce feminine edge, Nix channels raw emotion and cinematic grit into music that’s dark, unapologetic, and deeply empowering. Her debut single, “Dead To Me,” co-written with Malory and co-produced by Malory and JUNO winner Hill Kourkoutis, is a blistering power anthem about loyalty, heartbreak, and female solidarity. It’s the song you blast in the car with your best friend after someone’s broken her heart — fierce, cathartic, and entirely unforgettable. The name may be new, but the fire is the same — now burning brighter than ever in Nix Ironstone.

Name:

Nix Ironstone

Genre:

Alt-Rock / Goth-Pop

Founded:

Originally launched my career as Nicole Rayy in 2011, now reborn in 2025 as Nix Ironstone.

# of Albums:

Four albums as Nicole Rayy; debut era just beginning as Nix Ironstone.

Latest Album:

As Nicole Rayy — Now & Then (2023). As Nix Ironstone — debut single “Dead To Me” (2025), with more music on the horizon.

Latest Single:

“Dead To Me”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Linkin Park

Favourite musician now:

Still Linkin Park

Guilty pleasure song:

Anything off the Josie and the Pussycats soundtrack haha!

Live show ritual:

I always steam with peppermint oil in hot water to open up my sinuses before I hit the stage.

Favourite local musician:

Sophia Fracassi — her vocals are insane, and you need to check her out!

EP or LP?

LP!

Early bird or night owl?

100% night owl.

Road or studio?

Road — because connecting with fans at live shows is my favourite part of being an artist.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just launched my debut single as Nix Ironstone, Dead To Me, and I’m already working toward my first album in this new era. Fans can also catch me at select live shows in Ontario, with more dates to come — stay tuned at my website.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Old School — because breakfast food is my absolute favourite, and honestly, I think it should be eaten for every meal! 😄They really do breakfast right!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Baldwin Street — it’s where I had my first apartment with my friends, so it’ll always be special to me. I love the atmosphere there, with all the restaurants and little cafés that give it such a charming, cozy energy.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Allan Gardens Conservatory & Park — it’s such a beautiful hidden gem in the city. I used to live nearby when I went to school in Toronto and would always walk around there whenever I needed a break. I love wandering through the greenhouses; it feels like stepping into another world right in the middle of the city.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Horseshoe Tavern — it’s legendary. You can feel the history of every artist who’s stepped on that stage, and it was one of the first major Toronto stages I ever played, which makes it even more special to me.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom — the perfect spot to spend hours flipping through vinyl.