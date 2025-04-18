Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Singer-Songwriter CJ Cooper

CJ Cooper is certainly making a name for herself. Performing for companies like the National Bank Open, Sportsnet, TD Bank and the CFL. She has performed for and with many artists including Bif Naked, JJ Wilde and John Muirhead. CJ Cooper has been awarded a “Community Hero Award”, voted “Top Local Musician” in Guelph and was runner-up in the “Music In Motion” Songwriting Awards. She has released two albums and toured on the Toronto to Vancouver ViaRail train. She is currently working on her third album and recently performed in Sweden at the Lilla By Festivalen as a featured artist, representing Canada.

Name:

CJ Cooper

Genre:

Singer/songwriter

Founded:

2013

# of Albums:

2, working on third

Latest Album:

Are we there yet? (released may 2022)

Latest Single:

Fog Breath Hearts (released feb 14 2025)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Taylor Swift

Favourite musician now:

Lizzy McAlpine/Noah Kahan

Guilty pleasure song:

Like a g6 by Far East Movement

Live show ritual:

I make up 90% of my show setlists on the fly. Every show is a new adventure

Favourite local musician:

Mikalyn

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Just released a new single in February. Working on a new single/video for the summer and a new album for 2026/27.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | TikTok | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Buon gusto. Amazing italian food and where my fiance and I had our post-proposal dinner

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Goodwin Drive is the street I grew up on and the whole South area of Guelph holds fond memories for me.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Riverside park. There are lots of festivals and fun attractions and it’s beautiful year-round.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I love doing shows at the Red Brick Cafe. Staple coffee shop in my city.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Royal Cat Records. Owned by a friend and a totally awesome space that encourages local art.