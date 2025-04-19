Gracie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Gracie is a gentle soul who’s still adjusting to all the recent changes in her life. Right now, she’s most comfortable tucked into the safety of her box, where she watches the world quietly from a cozy corner. While she may seem timid at first, every day she shows more signs of trust, accepting soft pets and even giving slow blinks that hint at the sweet companion she’s becoming.

Volunteers have noticed that she’s curious beneath the shyness, sniffing treats and warming up to gentle voices. Her progress may be quiet and gradual, but it’s full of heart. With a calm environment and patient love, Gracie is sure to blossom into a loyal and loving friend.

If you can appreciate the reward that comes with earning a shy kitty’s trust and watching them flourish, Gracie might just be your perfect match.

Gracie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 15 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.