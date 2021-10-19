Charitable Choices: Samiha Fariha, Account Executive at BGC Canada

We had the chance to talk with Samiha Fariha, Account Executive at BGC Canada about how their healthy active living programs help kids adopt healthy habits and skills that will benefit them for life.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

BGC Canada removes barriers and creates opportunities for Canadian kids and teens.

As Canada’s largest child and youth-serving charitable organization, our Clubs open their doors to 200,000 young people and their families every year in 736 communities across the country.

Our trained Club staff and volunteers provide essential programs and community-based services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental health, social development, leadership, and more.

What problem does it aim to solve?

BGC Canada’s goal is to provide supportive places where kids and teens can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life. By providing and advocating for vital supports, our hope is that all Canadian youth discover and achieve their dreams while growing up to be healthy, successful, and active participants in society.

When did you start/join it?

Baskin-Robbins Canada and BGC Canada have been partners since 2017.

What made you want to get involved?

Baskin-Robbins is committed to supporting tomorrow’s leaders — and a world where children can enjoy fully their childhood.

What was the situation like when you started?

We have been growing in locations in the past years and are therefore able to commit to more donations across Canada.

How has it changed since?

During the years since the partnership has kicked off, we have been able to lock in an annual partnership for Back-to-School, provide more and more donations, and support local clubs more than ever before!

What more needs to be done?

There are many important issues to manage and confront including equity, diversity, and inclusion, youth mental wellness, access to affordable childcare, and equitable pandemic recovery for communities and the non-profit sector.

Our Clubs continue to see a large increase in demand for community services, while 42% of all Canadian charities say that they are facing demands that exceed their capacity to deliver. An increase in support and awareness for these crucial issues is needed.

How can our readers help?

Guardian readers can support BGC Canada’s vital work by donating here or connecting directly with their local Club to determine ways to support their community.

Do you have any events coming up?

Support BGC Canada’s #BGCBack2School campaign by donating or sharing our social media posts.

Where can we follow you?

Readers can follow @BGCCAN on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

All local and national charities are absolutely needed! Throughout the pandemic, Baskin-Robbins Cananada fulfilled a number of requests for donations to hospitals, charities and youth groups.