“Five Minutes With” Toronto Pop Singer, Dani Kristina

Following the successful release of her debut EP “Aura”, Mississauga Music’s Best New Solo Artist, and Dropout Entertainment’s winner of the Best Pop Video of 2020, Dani Kristina has established her sound as an up and coming pop artist.

From dancy pop anthems to moody, emotional ballads, Dani Kristina has a little bit of everything for every listener. Just like Taylor Swift, Lennon Stella, Halsey, and countless other inspirations, Dani knows how to write bangers. Through the process of writing over 600 songs as a teenager and training as a classical pianist and vocalist, she has found her niche.

Dani is a confident, mature, creative, and open-minded artist with diverse musical roots which allow her to experiment with complex harmonies within her songwriting. Growing up around Toronto, Ontario, she’s spent her whole life taking in diverse soundscapes, curating her own unique sound, and experimenting with different styles. Working alongside Grammy-nominated Trevor James Anderson, TikTok’s @katamogz (En Flique Creative), and other Toronto talent, Dani Kristina is dedicated to her vision and a strong supporter of local musicians.

Name:

Dani Kristina

Genre:

Pop

Founded:

2019! That’s when I released my first single.

# of Albums:

1 (Aura – EP)

Latest Release:

Habit (Single)

Latest Single:

Habit

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Regina Spektor, but I grew up listening to so many different artists from different genres!

Favourite musician now:

Right now my go to is Dua Lipa, but I love Taylor Swift and still find myself listening to Regina Spektor all the time! I love discovering new music too, and I’m always on the lookout for a new artist to pop up on my Spotify Discover Weekly.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

3 Nights by Dominic Fike, it’s the perfect windows-down driving song!

Live Show Ritual:

Lots of coffee, and then always some sort of fast food with the band post-show. It’s essential.

Favourite local artist:

So hard to choose from all the iconic Toronto artists, but I’ve really been enjoying Jonah Zed’s music lately!

EP or LP?

LP I love hearing more music on one project! But honestly, whichever format works better to tell an artist’s story is the best way to go.

Early bird or night owl?

More night owl than an early bird, but ideally a mid-afternoon person.

Road or studio?

Road! I love meeting new people through my travels, it’s so rewarding to interact with people from different backgrounds.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’ll be performing at Tune In Fest in Milton this year with proceeds going towards saving Toronto music venues, and I have a lot of new music and music videos queued up, so I’m just really excited to share more of my music with the world!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Pre-COVID it would have had to be The Lockhart (which permanently closed), because I’m a die hard Harry Potter fan, but Kasa Moto is a close second! I love the vibe there.

Favourite Street:

Cherry Street, I love going down to Cherry Beach and watching the waves.

Favourite Park?

High Park, it’s so peaceful and beautiful there. I love just taking in the scenery and enjoying the outdoors, especially in the heart of the city!

Favourite Music Venue?

If I’m going to see an artist, Budweiser Stage! Whenever I go to a show there, I just feel like I’m a part of something bigger. If I’m performing, my favourite place is Alchemy Food & Drink! I love the intimate atmosphere and it’s a great place to connect with live music lovers.

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Harvey’s, it’s a beautiful thing! Their veggie burgers make my heart happy.

Where can we follow you?

I love connecting with new people on social media, so feel free to reach out!

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook