“Five Minutes With” R&B artist Adria Kain

Adria Kain is a Toronto-based artist that shares raw and honest lived experiences through her soul-filled melodies and thought provoking lyricism. Recently, her project ‘When Flowers Bloom’ has landed her new found traction, bringing in a Juno nomination, Polaris Prize Long List nomination and a SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Award. She has also landed a performance on the COLORS platform, which blew away the likes of TI, Lena Waithe, Rapsody, Joe Budden & more.

Name:

Adria Kain

Genre:

R&B/Soul

Founded:

2013

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

When Flowers Bloom

Latest Single:

Only With Time

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Aaliyah

Favourite musician now:

Frank Ocean

Guilty pleasure song:

Ice Spice – Munch ( Feelin’ U )

Live show ritual:

Time alone before every show, preferably outside if I’m travelling and the weather is nice, w/ a bottle of Crabbies Gingerbeer

Favourite local musician:

Leila Dey

EP or LP?

To listen to? LP, to create? It just depends on my mental capacity lol

Early bird or night owl?

Currently stuck somewhere in between, I’d like to become more of an early bird though

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

I will be doing a headlining show at the new TD Music Hall on May 27th. Currently working on a small project that will slowly roll out this year for sure.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Rhum Corner & Viaggio

Favourite street in your city:

Harbord St.

Favourite park in your city:

Bickford Park

Favourite music venue in your city:

Canadian Stage (High Park Amphitheatre)

Favourite music store in your city:

Cosmos West Records