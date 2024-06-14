Five Minutes With: Toronto-based Duo Jackie and her brother

Toronto-based duo Jackie and her brother are Jackie and Mark Andrade, siblings who make emotional, reflective music from their home studio. Both have been making music since they were younger and now they’ve finally joined forces. Their debut single, “You’ve Changed,” hints at the wonder and fears of coming of age that everyone goes through.

Name:

Jackie and her brother

Genre:

Dreampop, New Wave, Pop-Rock

Founded:

January 2024 but we’ve been siblings my whole life;)

# of Albums:

We’ll be releasing our first album this year.

Latest Single:

“You’ve Changed”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Granddaddy, Depeche Mode, New Order, Aaliyah, Christina Aguilera

Favourite musician now:

It’s so hard to pick a favourite but I’m really enjoying these artists lately: Nation of Language, Mount Kimbie, Black Marble, Chromatics

Guilty pleasure song:

Mr Boombastic – Shaggy

Live show ritual:

Getting to know the other performers and showing lots of support. If possible, a pre-show bowl of ramen.

Favourite local musician:

Katie McBride, Calvin Love

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

We’re releasing new music in the Spring and an album in the summer.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Bandcamp | SoundCloud | Linktree

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Hole in the Wall (buck a shuck Tuesdays)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roxton Road because it brings back a lot of memories of being a bit younger and weird and joining a band for the first time. I used to practice in my room for hours and my roommates didn’t hate me for it. Good times.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. It’s big, really nice to walk through the full park, and there’s a lot of cute dogs boppin’ around.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Monarch Tavern. I’ve played at this venue many times and I’ve attended some really special shows here. One of my favourite shows was Dougie Poole. He is awesome live and his band is incredible.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Vinegar Syndrome (399 Roncy)