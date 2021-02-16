“Five Minutes With” Contemporary Pop/Rock Musician Cmagic5

Emerging teen talent, professionally known as Cmagic5, is a high-octane and soulful Canadian singer/songwriter and musician. At age 4, she began performing in musical theatre, dance performances, and vocal competitions. By 10, she had written and composed her own songs. Driven by her zest and fiery passion for music, she completed her music theory and classical vocal training from the world-renowned Royal Conservatory at 16, and is a qualified vocal mentor today. She is an ambassador for mental health awareness on various platforms, who champion the cause. What is commendable is that she manages to excel academically as a first-year student in the University of Toronto, while being a self-managed artist!

Cmagic5’s music is contemporary pop with a refreshing blend of old school vibes and futuristic sounds, with the uniqueness of her sound created by fusing other sub-genres. With her soulful vocals coming from a petite frame, Cmagic5 is recognized as a ‘vocal powerhouse’ by many.

Hot on the heels of her sultry R&B track “You don’t know”, Cmagic5 has recently released her explosive pop banger, “LEGO” which is an “ode to yourself” taking her soaring to 5+ million plays and counting, across all streaming platforms.

Name: Cmagic5

Genre: Contemporary Pop/Rock

Founded: 2020

# of Albums: 1 album, 1 Ep, and many more to come!!

Latest Release: “The One” (January 2021)

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager?

GNR (Guns N’ Roses)

Favourite band now?

Bon Jovi

Guilty Pleasure Song?

“That’s What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction always makes me feel prettyyyy 😊

Live Show Ritual?

Without a doubt, the classic High School Musical Sharpay Evans warmup… PRR PRR, MA MA!

Favourite local artist?

The Weeknd

EP or LP?

I think EPs are a great way for new fans to get to know you, but LPs will always have my heart! To me, longer play is like writing a book and sharing my story with the world!

Early bird or night owl?

Bit of both! I really gotta sleep more…

Road or studio?

Ah, the two things I love most! I love to travel and perform for people all over the world, but also love to unleash my creativity at the studio! I think they both go hand in hand, and I totally need a balance of both in my life 🙂

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yesss! I am super excited to be sharing my new single dropping on January 29th, 2021, followed by my debut LP titled “Ready To Run” in March, 2021!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh? Pasta from Terroni!

Queen or College St?

College St 🙂

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

High Park

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Favourite local Restaurant:

Jack Astor’s all the wayyy

Where can we follow you?

On your fave social media platform!

Instagram – @Cmagic5

YouTube – Cmagic5

TikTok – @Cmagic5music

Website – Cmagic5.com

Spotify – Cmagic5

Soundcloud – Cmagic5