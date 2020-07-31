“Five Minutes With” Toronto-Based Rock Band Psychological Rangers

While toeing the line between heartwarming and flat out bizarre, Matthew Bailey (Andy Shauf), Dave Clark (Rheostatics) and Graeme Moffatt (Buster Crabtree) embody characters and spin narratives that favour an eclectic cast of underdogs under the name Psychological Rangers. Bowing in submission to their collective id, they embark on absurdist journeys aiming to express universal truths but happily settling for a laugh.

Name: Psychological Rangers

Genre: Rock

Founded: 2020, been secretly working on this album since 2015 though

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Dirt Bath

Latest Single: High Flying

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

The Island Cafe

Favourite band as a teenager:

Jimi Hendrix

Favourite band now:

Kind Mind

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Kiss From A Rose

Live Show Ritual:

Wear my first “band shirt” which I bought at Black Market in Gr 9 (Jimi Hendrix) under whatever I’m wearing for the show.

Favourite local artist:

aw, that’s a beast of a question. i mean are you gonna choose between your kitties as to who is your fave?! (ok, aside from matthew and graeme.)

raha javanfar, rebecca hennessy, michael herring, kevin breit, ian d’sousa and karen ng all come to mind right now as being exemplary people, community builders and brilliant artists that folks should check out. i love each of them dearly.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

I’ll say Sneeky Deeks not because of the food, which I haven’t eaten in decades, but because they’ve never stopped me from using their urinal room whilst I was in the midst of my daily walking routine. bless them indeed. they keep it clean too. which my health inspector friend says means the kitchen is in good shape.

Queen or College St?

queen street for the people buzz. college st for the broad sidewalks and shaded south side in the steamy summer heat.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Love em all. i live moments away from bellwoods. i’ve had magical times in there, like when 2 years ago almost half of the “dog bowl” valley thawed and froze smooth creating the best skating rink in toronto.

that said, i had my lid blown by riding my bike by grenadier pond last week at sunset. spoiled?

yes

EP or LP?

both good as long as it’s not elp – i’ll take elo – also etransfer if you can’t pay cash.

Early bird or night owl?

A very nighty nighttime owl. I do say hi to the early birdies though when I close my eyes to sleep.

Road or studio?

Studio. Nice and cozy alone indoors surrounded by guitar and microphone friends. Recording with goofy human friends is also much needed from time to time.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

It is hard to beat a Saturday night quarter-chicken-festive-special served with a helping of Hockey Night In Canada

Where can we follow you?

Our Bandcamp!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our debut album, “Dirt Bath”, is out on our bandcamp and on zunior.com