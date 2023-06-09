Five Minutes With: Toronto Rock Trio Fake Magic

Fake Magic was formed from a long-held connection between Greg Markham and Bryan Paccagnella – friends since Grade 2. Growing up in the suburbs of Richmond Hill, they played a lot of garage and basement rock together. After a period of parting ways, they eventually reformed as Fake Magic, adding Greg’s ex-bandmate and talented lead guitarist Cory Williams to the mix for their latest album. They try not to label what they do. “Call it dork rock, indie rock, alt-rock… call it Steven. Call it a cab. Take it down to Weird Street. It’s a good time.

Name:

Fake Magic

Genre:

Rock

Founded:

2019

Last Single:

Sit Down

Last Video:

Favourite musicians growing up:

The Tragically Hip, Radiohead, Queens of the Stone Age, Tool

Favourite musician now:

All the ones we used to love, plus Kendrick Lamar, Funkadelic, and 100 more we won’t get into.

Guilty pleasure song:

Tears for Fears – Head Over Heels, Hall and Oates – I Can’t Go For That

Favourite local musicians:

Hawksley Workman, Andy Shauf, Keegan Powell

EP or LP?

LP – we’re big fans of concept albums

Early bird or night owl?

Depends on the band member. Bryan’s an early bird. Greg’s a night owl.

Road or studio?

Studio – the road is fun, but we’re old and our tummies can’t take it.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Sad Dad – our latest album is out now – check it out!

Where can we follow you?

Listen to the new album Sad Dad here. Also available across most music platforms – Apple Music, Bandcamp, SoundCloud, etc.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter, and watch the video for Begging to Be Lonely here.

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Cafe Polonez on Roncesvalles – nothing fancy, just straight-up delicious perogies.

Favourite street in Toronto:

I guess it’s Ossington – the restaurant/music scene there is something special, if not getting a tad too popular.

Favourite park in Toronto:

Taylor Creek Park – it’s a great way to forget in your in the city

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

The Horseshoe Tavern – can’t beat those checkerboard floors

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Cosmos Records