“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Director Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster

It’s not entirely disingenuous to say that writing a play and insisting Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster direct it—despite her packed schedule of parenting, directing and teaching—was a long game to become her friend.

Courtney is scary smart. Intimidatingly high functioning. Relentlessly capable.

Example: after rehearsal, we grab a drink. Courtney sits with a beer and her laptop, writing a university paper—while also teaching a course, being in tech for our show, and somehow staying engaged in the conversation.

Questionable work-life balance? Maybe. Stamina? Unmatched. Courtney is giving-regulated nervous system. She will roll her eyes at this description.

I highly recommend writing a play just to ask Courtney to direct it.

On your day off before previews, you’ll wake to an email titled “Do you want a director’s note?” Because you’re not yet caffeinated, you’ll open it expecting it’s about your performance, and soon you’ll be crying when you realize that it’s about your show, and why you and she had to do it—capturing its heart in a way you couldn’t have articulated. Because, also, she’s a writer.

And if you’re lucky enough to have Courtney direct your play, count yourself even luckier to become her friend.

-Written by Rachel Cairns, friend and collaborator

***

Which ’hood are you in?

We live in Blake-Jones on the east side. Our neighbourhood has good coffee, spinach pie, and wholesale seafood, a park with a wonderful little sledging hill, a great library…I love it. Also, the curb thrifting in the surrounding neighbourhoods is excellent.

What do you do?

I make theatre! I direct it, act in it, teach it. I play pretend for a living and get to tell stories, connect with people, examine human behaviour, and consider why we do the things we do.

What are you currently working on?

Right now I’m preparing for Hypothetical Baby, a badass one-woman show written and performed by Rachel Cairns. It’s a play, a comedy routine, a protest piece…Rachel gets very frank about reproductive choices, her own abortion story, and the ways we care for each other in society. We did a fierce little run of the show last winter, and it went so well that we’re bringing it back this February. I’m also on faculty at York University’s School of Art, Music, Performance & Design where I teach acting and theatre creation. My students are making some bold brand-new works for the Devised Theatre Festival at York, which opens in early March. On the personal front… I’m slowly painting my home one room at a time. I can only do it after my kiddo’s bedtime, so I paint at night and then see all the patches I missed in the light of the next day…it’s ridiculous.

Where can we find your work?

Hypothetical Baby is on stage on Feb 22nd, at Factory Theatre, produced by Nightwood Theatre in association with the company I co-founded, the Howland Company. Tickets are on sale now! Other work…well, most recently I directed the Orphan of Chao and performed in Snow in Midsummer at the Shaw Festival. Next summer, I’m excited to direct Steel Magnolias at Capitol Theatre Port Hope. You could also check out Tunnel Runners, a 7-episode audiodrama I co-directed, from CBC’s PlayMe Podcast, or if you have little ones, check out Stillwater School for Mosquitos, a six-part musical podcast for kids that I co-created with some very talented friends.