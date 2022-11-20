Chef Trevane “Tre” Sanderson shared this tasty recipe for Plantain Bread With Cream Cheese Buttercream. He is Chef de Partie at Vela Toronto, and a contestant on the last season of the show Top Chef Canada.

Plantain Bread With Cream Cheese Buttercream

Plantain Bread

Ingredients:

– 254 g All-Purpose Flour (Sifted)

– 200 g Brown Sugar

– 3/4 Tsp Baking Soda

– 1/2 Tsp All-Spice (Ground)

– 1/2 Tsp Cinnamon (Ground)

– 1/2 Tsp Nutmeg (Ground)

– 1/2 Tsp Kosher Salt

– 1 Tsp Wray & Nephew White Rum

– 1 Tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

– 340 g Very Ripe Plantains (almost completely black)

– 60 g Plain Sour Cream

– 2 Eggs (Large)

– 42 g Unsalted Butter (Melted)

– 42 g Vegetable or Canola Oil

– 100 g Roasted Walnuts

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease 8 1/2”x “4 1/2 Loaf Pan with unsalted butter.

2. In a small bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, baking soda, all-spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, kosher salt and roasted walnuts together then set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, mix rum, vanilla extract, ripe plantains, sour cream, eggs, butter, and oil together. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients, folding until just incorporated (do not over mix).

4. Place in greased loaf pan and place into preheated oven. Bake for 55-60 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean with small crumbs.

5. Remove from oven & cool in loaf pan for 20 minutes then transfer bread onto a cooling rack.

Cream Cheese Buttercream

Ingredients:

– 250 g Cream Cheese (Room Temperature)

– 115 g Unsalted Butter (Melted)

– 2 tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

– 250 g Powdered Sugar (sifted)

– 1/4 tsp Nutmeg (Ground)

– 1/4 tsp Cinnamon (Ground)

– 1/4 tsp All-Spice (Ground)

Directions:

1. Combine Nutmeg, Cinnamon & All-Spice. Place in a small frying pan on low-medium heat & remove once aroma is released.

2. In a medium bowl, place cream cheese, butter, vanilla, powdered sugar, & the toasted spices.

3. Using a hand mixer, whisk ingredients together until smooth.

4. Set aside & use as desired.

My name is Trevane “Tre” Sanderson. Born & raised in Scarborough, ON – currently living in North York, and working in downtown Toronto. I am a passionate chef, who loves to create & draw inspiration from my Caribbean roots.

Almost always being the youngest in the kitchens that I worked in, I always felt like I had a lot to prove. Growing up with older siblings, we were constantly trying to better ourselves & be the best we could be at whatever we did. I took an interest in cooking from a young age, being the first to help my mom while she was in the kitchen. As I got older, I started to get into making more meals at home and would try to come up with creative dishes using what I found in the pantry. I started to read more cookbooks and draw inspiration from legends like Chef Thomas Keller & Chef Anthony Bourdain. The more I read, the more I dreamed of becoming one of the best chefs in the world. As I started my cooking career, it was tough to gain the respect of my senior chefs & it was clear early on I had to really grind to earn it. It wasn’t easy at first a lot, but I kept at it. Some days I’d question myself and think about changing careers, but deep down I knew I wanted to become a chef & really push toward greatness.

My approach in the kitchen is to keep an open mind and never stop learning from others around me – I believe you can learn from everyone. I also try to be calm and consistent, paying attention to the smallest details as it makes all the difference in the final product.

Being on Top Chef Canada Season 10 was so much fun, some of the most fun I’ve had in a kitchen, but the hardest I’ve ever pushed myself. Having the opportunity to cook alongside some of the best Canadian Chefs and create dishes for some of the most esteemed judges was simply incredible. I’ve watched every season of Top Chef Canada and envisioned myself being on the show eventually, so actually being on set was so surreal. Being a part of the 10th Season made it even more special – truly an amazing experience that I will never forget!