Mumma the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Mumma is a gentle, shy soul who’s still learning to trust the world around her. During our visit, she stayed curled up in her litter box, unsure and cautious. Her ears were back, and her little eyes would widen when the room got too busy. It was clear she was a little overwhelmed, but she showed small signs of warmth-soft blinks, the tiniest sniff of toys, and a few nibbles on some treats.

At first, Mumma was all about the comfort of her litter box, but with patience and a bit of catnip magic, she started to come out of her shell. The moment she got a whiff of the catnip, her curiosity sparked, and she rubbed her face against my hand, toys, and the catnip itself. Her ears perked up, her body relaxed, and she started to show a little more of her sweet personality.

Mumma is still working on trusting humans, so she’ll need someone who’s patient and understanding. She’d thrive in a quieter, calm environment where she can feel safe and secure. If you’re looking for a loving companion who will blossom with time, a quiet space, and a little TLC, Mumma just might be the perfect match for you. She’s ready to find her loving home where she can feel at ease and truly shine.

Are you the one to help this precious girl find her confidence? Come meet Mumma and see just how special she is!

Mumma

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

