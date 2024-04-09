Rogers the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Rogers, the 75-lb lap dog who loves nothing better than curling up beside you, or on you, and settling in for a long cuddle. This happy-go-lucky guy is an easy house companion, snoozing when he’s left alone, loving it when you’re home, and even more delighted when visitors stop by. Mr Personality is more of a people dog. He has a hard time getting along with his own kind, but with the patient encouragement of his foster parent, he is learning to be more tolerant of other pooches. Even so, Rogers would be happiest if he could live somewhere out of the city, with fewer dogs to think about, a big yard for doing zoomies, and a family that makes him smile all day long.

Rogers

Breed: Shepherd, Mix

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Tan / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.