Zimba the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Zimba, a charming one-year-old male cat ready to find his forever home. Zimba is a very quiet cat with a sweet and affectionate personality. Though he may be initially shy, he quickly warms up and comes out of hiding to solicit petting and affection. His gentle nature shines through as he purrs in response to your touch and rolls over to show you his belly, inviting you to share in his cozy moments.

Zimba enjoys gentle petting all over and is particularly fond of spending time sitting on your lap, practically falling asleep as he basks in the attention. He also appreciates some active play from his favourite spot, chasing after a spring toy or playing with a wand toy for a while. Despite his initial cautiousness, Zimba recovers quickly from being startled and is quick to engage with those he trusts.

This sweet boy is known for rubbing his cheeks on you, asking for pets and affection throughout your time together. He may not always be interested in toys or treats, but his desire for love and companionship is unmistakable.

If you’re seeking a loving and gentle companion who will bring warmth and tenderness into your home, Zimba might be the perfect match for you. Visit him to experience his heartwarming presence and see if you and Zimba are meant to be together!

Zimba

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

