Bat Cat Sam is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Bat Cat Sam comes with free post-adoption support!

Just like her name, Bat Cat Sam is unique. She likes to be in the know of what’s going on, or else she won’t be too happy. This means giving her a tour of your home, showing her the litterbox, her eating station etc. A slow introductory is needed for BCS, but she’ll warm up in time.

Bat Cat Sam also likes to chew! So, it’s important that your home is prepped and ready so BCS can’t get anything to munch on (like your elastic bands). But give her a little head brush, and she’ll sing like a… Big Cat?

She loves a good chasing game and goes nuts over string and ball, so it’s important her new family has a little bit of time to challenge her, as she’s quite the pro.

Bat Cat Sam is independent and wouldn’t be suited for a home with other pets. She is the one for you if you’re looking for a companion who loves to play, but loves having her space just as much.

Age: 14 Years 5 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.