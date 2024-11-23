Swiftie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Swiftie is an incredibly sweet cat who’s bonded with her friend, Cat Benatar. She is a calm and considerate kitty who loves a little cat house or a cosy box. She will sometimes nudge your hand for gentle petting and roll around for belly rubs, and she has a soft spot for head scratches and chin rubs.

Swiftie appreciates treats, especially wet food, and often gobbles them up when offered. She likes to watch toys from her hiding spot with curiosity and groom her pal Cat Benatar. Swiftie can be startled by quick movements or loud noises, so a considerate and quiet approach is best when she’s first getting to know you. Once she feels safe, she becomes affectionate and enjoys soft petting.

Swiftie is a tender kitty who’s ready to find a loving home with Cat Benatar where she can relax, feel safe, and build a lasting bond. Come meet them at 11 River Street!

Swiftie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

