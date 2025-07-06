Recipe for Baklava with Figs from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this Baklava with Figs recipe, courtesy of Maria Elena Saracino. This unique twist on a classic Middle Eastern dessert pairs the sweetness of ripe figs and honey with the bold, savoury notes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Layered with crunchy nuts and delicate filo pastry, this baklava is a rich, elegant treat perfect for special occasions or an indulgent afternoon bite.
Baklava with Figs
Ingredients:
- 12 sheets of filo pastry
- 500 g fresh ripe figs
- 250 g Parmigiano Reggiano
- 200 g butter
- 100 g roasted almonds
- 100 g unsalted pistachios
- 100 g walnuts
- 100 g honey
Directions:
- Using a blender, finely chop the nuts and set aside. Melt the butter over low heat.
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper, brush with melted butter, and gently lay the first sheet of filo pastry. With a kitchen brush, butter and lay a second sheet. Continue the same way until you have six layers of pasta as a base.
- Sprinkle the pastry with plenty of chopped dried fruit. Wash, peel, and slice the figs — they should be ripe, sweet, and juicy. Place them in the tray, trying not to leave any empty spaces. Generously sprinkle everything with grated Parmigiano Reggiano and another layer of dried fruit.
- Cover the baklava with another sheet of filo to add crunchiness. Butter and layer the remaining sheets, brushing each one with melted butter, until all are used.
- Before baking, cut the baklava into many small rectangles with a very sharp knife. Bake at 160°C for 20–25 minutes, then at 200°C for 10 minutes, until the pastry surface is golden brown.
- When the baklava is almost done baking, melt the honey with half a cup of water over low heat to make a syrup.
- Once the baklava is out of the oven, pour the syrup over the entire surface before it cools. Allow to cool completely. Serve the same day, garnished with chopped pistachios, walnuts, and of course, delicious slices of Parmigiano Reggiano.