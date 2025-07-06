Recipe for Baklava with Figs from Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano shared this Baklava with Figs recipe, courtesy of Maria Elena Saracino. This unique twist on a classic Middle Eastern dessert pairs the sweetness of ripe figs and honey with the bold, savoury notes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Layered with crunchy nuts and delicate filo pastry, this baklava is a rich, elegant treat perfect for special occasions or an indulgent afternoon bite.

Baklava with Figs

Ingredients:

12 sheets of filo pastry

500 g fresh ripe figs

250 g Parmigiano Reggiano

200 g butter

100 g roasted almonds

100 g unsalted pistachios

100 g walnuts

100 g honey

Directions: